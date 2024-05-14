Amendment that would have penalized girls' flag football in Washington failed to pass





PUYALLUP, Wash. Highlights, captured by her father and set to music, show Emerald Ridge High School junior Reece Nader crossing the goal line in a flag football game.

Another video captured her on stage at the NFL draft. To be honest, it's been quite a year for both father and daughter. It was an indescribable, once-in-a-lifetime experience, said Mike Nader, her father. Yes, the girls' flag is popular, but it's also part of a nationwide effort by the National Football League, specifically the Seahawks, to codify the game in schools as a sanctioned sport.

Those efforts didn't reach the end zone on Monday. It's really disappointing because us girls were introduced to this incredible sport and we just shut down, Reece Nader said.

The amendment that would have added girls' flag football to the list of sanctioned school sports was rejected by law Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA), a 53-member body composed of district-level school administrators in Washington State. The girls flag football amendment did not reach the 60% of votes needed to pass. An athletics director told KING 5 that adding another sport is not feasible as schools look to tighten their belts on athletics budgets. That means no WIAA state championship for girls flag football, at least for now. But the game continues thanks to the efforts of people like Emerald Ridge High School athletic director Jesse Kase. We run our own tournament and crown our own champion, Kase said. We in the Puyallup School District will be playing this sport. If girls came out, our girls would have the opportunity to participate in flag football. A game so popular at this Puyallup high school that they were able to fill rosters for three teams. It's, again, really disappointing because the boys get to do it, and here's Tyler Lockett standing on stage representing that this is going to be a girl thing,” Reese Nader said.” And it's like, 'Why are we closed? ?'” It may not be a sanctioned sport, at least not yet, but that doesn't mean the girls are sitting on the sidelines. Yes, we already have practices scheduled for the end of May, Mike Nader said.

