Brooklynn Rupert named to the 2023-24 Division II Academic All-District Tennis Team





SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. Shippensburg University Junior Brooklynn Rupert was named to the 2024 NCAA Division II Academic All-District Women's Tennis Team, an award that recognizes the nation's top student-athletes for their combined achievements on the court and in the classroom. Rupert has a double major in supply chain management (logistics management concentration) and business management. She maintained a cumulative grade-point average (GPA) of 3.629 during the spring 2024 semester. In the 2023-2024 season, Rupert did not miss a match, making twenty appearances in singles and doubles. She competed in four different singles flights, including 11 times at No. 2 singles, and in all three doubles flights, including 17 times at No. 1 doubles. Rupert won twice over Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division opponents in singles and contributed to two wins in doubles. The Academic All-District Team is led by the College Sports Communicators (CSC). 2024 marks only the second year that the Academic All-America program has honored tennis and swimming as their own sports. Previously, tennis and swimming fell into the At-Large category, meaning tennis players and swimmers competed with athletes from several other sports to earn Academic All-District and Academic All-America classifications. For more information about CoSIDA's Academic All-District and Academic All-America Teams program, visit AcademicAllAmerica.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://shipraiders.com/news/2024/5/14/womens-tennis-brooklynn-rupert-named-to-2023-24-division-ii-academic-all-district-tennis-team.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos