Dallas Stars found their best hockey at the best time: we just played
DENVER Midway through the third period of Game 4 Monday night, Evgenii Dadonov scored a goal that brought the crowd at Ball Arena to life.
With ten minutes to go he led 3-1 and put a shot on the net. Mason Marchment kept the game alive and Dadonov sent it home to give Dallas a three-goal lead late in the game.
The crowd fell silent.
Less than five minutes later, Colorado fans headed for the exits for what could be their last time this season. Those hanging around saw the Stars score another goal into an empty net.
The Stars put on a clinic for the Avalanche in Games 3 and 4, beating the league's top home team to take a 3-1 series lead before returning to Dallas for Game 5. The Stars are one win away from clinching a spot in the Western Conference finals for the second year in a row, where it would have home field advantage over Edmonton or Vancouver.
“We were just trying to play Stars hockey there,” Stars forward Joe Pavelski said. Were just playing. It's a great time of year to play.
The Stars defeated the Avalanche 9-2 in the two road games in Denver this series. But it wasn't until Monday that Dallas got the decisive victory they've waited 11 games for.
Throughout the entire Vegas series and the first three games of the Stars-Avalanche series, each game was decided by one goal. A few empty-netters here and there increased the final margins of victory, but Dallas' 4-1 lead on Monday (which eventually grew to a 5-1 finish thanks to an empty-net goal from Sam Steel) was the most dominant win of the playoffs . .
We wanted to take control and have a great start, Heiskanen said. I think we played a great first period, and I think the second was pretty good too. We defended very well there. I thought it was a good game overall. We must continue to do that.
The Stars had all the momentum from the start of the game. Less than an hour before game time, the league announced that Colorado's leading playoff scorer, Valeri Nichushkin, had been suspended without pay for six months. Devon Toews, the top defenseman, did not show up for the warm-up and was ruled out due to illness.
The Stars took advantage of both absences.
Dallas outscored Colorado 16-2 in the first period, perhaps the best period of the playoffs. On the eve of his 21st birthday, Wyatt Johnston scored two goals in the first half of the match, putting the Stars ahead 2–0 before Dallas Depth took over. Heiskanen and fourth-line forwards Dadonov and Steel added two more.
Everyone in our locker room knows how to play the right way, and the right way has been successful for us throughout the playoffs, said star forward Jason Robertson. Those are all the little details: getting to the top, checking good spots, good routes. And I think it's just contagious on our couch. I guess one guy sees it, another guy sees it, and you just keep rolling and rolling. When we do everything the right way, good things happen.
The Stars were rock solid defensively during their business trip to Denver. The team blocked 27 shots, allowed Colorado the fewest shots on goal in a home period all year on Monday and held the Avalanche to 0-for-8 on the power play in the last three games. They have scored two shorthanded goals in that period.
Dallas has a stranglehold on Colorado, completely stifling its best playmakers. Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and Mikko Rantanen were all kept off the scoresheet again. The Avalanche don't have a regulatory edge yet this series.
Despite their dominance, the Stars are channeling the desperation they felt two weeks ago when they trailed the Golden Knights 0-2 before hitting the road with their season on the line.
As cliché as it sounds, they took it one game at a time this postseason, and it worked. Despite the excitement surrounding the possibility of sending their rivals into the summer in front of a bracing home crowd, they know this Colorado team, which defeated them three times in the regular season and came back twice in this series, will not go down easily .
But there's no doubt that the Stars have found their best hockey during the most important time of the year. If they can hold on one more night, they'll get a few well-deserved nights at home and ensure the Steel empty-netter will be the lasting memory for the Ball Arena crowd this season.
“We did our job and played good hockey all around,” Pavelski said. There is still a big job to be done. This is a really good group there, and they can get it going quickly too. There is a lot of responsibility and a big job to be done.
