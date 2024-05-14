Richmond Football will move to Patriot League after the 2024 season





RICHMOND, Va. The University of Richmond has accepted an invitation for Spider Football to join the Patriot League, the school announced Tuesday. The Spiders will join the CAA in 2024 and move to the Patriot League ahead of the 2025 season. Richmond will join the Patriot League as an associate member in football only. Conference memberships for all other Spider sports are unaffected. The decision comes after an extensive university review of the football team's conference participation, which was initiated following the 2023 season in response to ongoing changes in the national FCS landscape. “The Patriot League institutions are outstanding, both athletically and academically, and we are excited to join them for the 2025 football season,” said University of Richmond President Kevin F. Hallock. “The University of Richmond is committed to not only achieving but advancing the competitive goals of our student-athletes, and the upward trajectory of the Patriot League provides a great environment for the future success of Spider Football.” Richmond becomes the Patriot League's eighth football member, joining Bucknell, Colgate, Fordham, Georgetown, Holy Cross, Lafayette and Lehigh. The Spiders are the first school since 2004 to enter or leave the Patriot League football conference. “The Patriot League offers our football student-athletes and staff the opportunity to experience championship-level competition at the highest level of the FCS in a conference rich in tradition, scholarship and stability,” said Vice President and Director of Athletics John. Hardt. “Joining the Patriot League puts our football program in a great position to continue to compete for championships and achieve the kind of postseason success that is so important to our players, our university and Spiders around the world.” Richmond is coming off a CAA championship season in 2023, when the Spiders finished 9-4 and reached the second round of the FCS Playoffs for the second straight season. UR is one of eight schools to reach the second round of the FCS Playoffs in each of the past two seasons, along with Delaware, Furman, Montana, Montana State, North Dakota State, Sacramento State and South Dakota State. “I am excited about what joining the Patriot League means for the future of our program,” said the Spider Football head coach Russ Huesman . “This is a big change for Spider Football, but our goals will remain the same: win conference championships, advance in the FCS Playoffs and compete for national championships. The Patriot League is full of great football programs and great schools, and I think it will be excellent fit in with Richmond.” Richmond's move to the Patriot League will mark the first change in conference affiliation for Spider Football since 2007, when the Spiders won the South Division title in the first CAA football season after competing in the League from 1997 to 2006. Atlantic 10. Richmond is also a football member of the Southern Conference (1936 to 1975) and the Yankee Conference (1986 to 1996). “We are excited to welcome the University of Richmond as our eighth football member,” said Patriot League Commissioner Jennifer Heppel. “Richmond's consistent success on the field has made them a premier program in the FCS and their addition positions the League for continued competitive success at the national level. In addition to their excellence on the field, our shared commitment to prioritizing highly competitive academic and athletic experiences makes them an ideal institutional partner for the Patriot League.” The Patriot League has had five teams finish in the top 25 of the latest FCS Coaches Poll in three full seasons since the COVID-19 pandemic, with Holy Cross advancing to the second round of the postseason in 2021 and the quarterfinals in 2022 . League introduced athletic scholarships for football in 2013 and allows its schools to award the FCS maximum of 63 equivalencies in athletic scholarship support. Richmond football has won 13 conference championships, made 13 NCAA Playoffs appearances and won the 2008 national championship, the university's first NCAA national title.

