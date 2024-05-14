Lancashire Cricket announces operating profit for 2023

Lancashire Cricket is pleased to announce that it has recorded an operating profit of €5.3 million – after exceptional items – for the year ending 31 December 2023. In that year the Club generated a record turnover of €36.5 million (an increase of 25% compared to 2022), and a pre-tax surplus of 1.3 million.

Emirates Old Trafford hosted two major men's internationals last year, a men's Ashes Test Match and IT20 against New Zealand, with both matches sold out in advance. Ticket sales for the Vitality Blast remain strong, while attendance for The Hundred competition continues to grow, with a total of 63,000 tickets issued for the four matches at Emirates Old Trafford.

The on-site Hilton Garden Inn hotel recorded a turnover of €6.5 million, while Emirates Old Traffords' conference and events business continues to grow, contributing €4.1 million in turnover. The venue also hosted two sold-out nights of the Arctic Monkeys with over 100,000 in attendance.

The Club's borrowings amount to €32.2 million, including €8.5 million in additional financing required for the hotel expansion in 2023. The 100-bed expansion also included a new members restaurant and a lower level stand and hall, which was initially opened ahead of the men's Ashes Test match in July. The additional bedrooms became available from October and immediately showed a very encouraging occupancy rate.

It was recently confirmed that Lancashire Cricket was successful in the tender process for a level one women's national team. It means the Club will now take full ownership of Lancashire Thunder, which will compete in Tier One T20 and 50-over competitions from 2025, for the first term of four seasons.

Construction work began in November on the club's second ground in Farington, delivered by Lancashire County Council in partnership with Lancashire Cricket. This facility brings together community and elite sport and supports the development of community, youth and women's cricket. The aim of the venue is to provide a new year-round facility, hosting a number of men's and women's league matches each season, as an alternative to Emirates Old Trafford, and also providing a new training base for the men's and women's matches of Lancashire. teams, from age group to first team. The venue will open later next year and professional cricket is expected to be played at the ground from 2026.

Looking ahead, Emirates Old Trafford will host a men's test match in Sri Lanka in August, followed by an IT20 in Australia in September, while the venue will also host three concerts with two nights of Foo Fighters and one night of Green Day in June.

Angela Lowes, Chief Financial Officer at Lancashire Cricket, said: It has been another incredibly busy twelve months for everyone involved with the Club. It has been a huge effort from our staff to deliver on everything we have done this year and I would like to express my thanks for all their hard work and dedication.

We were delighted to be able to open the Hilton Garden Inn extension on time and on budget this year, as this facility will support the club's long-term financial position. I would also like to thank Metro Bank for their continued support this year, especially in relation to financing the new development.

Although the men's Ashes Test was a success, we were hit hard by the weather over the last two days. The financial impact of the rain was disappointing given the strong start and hard work required to organize the event.

Securing a women's team has also been an important step for the Club and we look forward to seeing Lancashire Thunder grow and develop both on and off the pitch in the coming years.

Maximizing revenues and controlling costs, especially with the increase in energy bills and big match day fees, will be hugely important to us over the coming year, while managing our debt is clearly one of the key priorities. Overall, it has been a very positive period for the Club and we will continue to build on these achievements in 2024.

Cricket revenues will be lower this year with Emirates Old Trafford hosting a men's Test match in Sri Lanka, compared to an Ashes Test in 2023. However, we will look to make up for this by focusing on additional commercial opportunities, including the hotel , conferences and events and the three concerts we organize.

click here to read the annual report, which includes a breakdown of the club's financial performance, which will be presented to members for approval at the annual general meeting at the end of May.