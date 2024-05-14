Avs star Valeri Nichushkin suspended for at least six months hour before team loses playoff game

DENVER (AP) The Colorado Avalanche will be without high-scoring forward Valeri Nichushkin for what remains of the playoffs.

The 29-year-old Russian was suspended without pay for at least six months and placed in Phase 3 of the league's player assistance program just hours before the Avalanche lost Game 4 of their league. second round series with Dallas on Monday night.

It is the second time this season that he is in the program. Phase 3 means Nichushkin violated the terms of the program, which provides help for everything from mental health to substance abuse. Nichuskin will miss at least the rest of the postseason and the first month of next season.

The National Hockey League and the National Hockey League Players Association announced the news about an hour before the game. His teammates heard the news as they arrived at the rink, before a lackluster 5-1 loss to the Stars left them on the brink of elimination. They were outscored 16-2 in the first period and trailed 3-1 in the best-of-seven series.

The co-leader in goals in the Stanley Cup Playoff has been suspended for at least six months. Correspondent Gethin Coolbaugh has more.

Game 5 is Wednesday in Dallas. Nichushkin leads the team with nine playoff goals this season.

Details about Nichuskins' battle have not been released. In a first-round playoff series against Seattle last springNichushkin abruptly left the team and missed the final five games of the postseason.

Val is clearly struggling with something, Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. Yeah, it sucks for our team. We need to turn the page. We have to play much better than today. There are still more than 20 guys in that room who care and want to win and are here. That's what we need to focus on. It hurts our team. There is no question. He's a great player.

Bednar wasn't willing to walk the walk when asked if Nichushkin might have let the team down.

“I've gotten to know Val as a person and I've gotten to know him as one of our teammates and I want what's best for him,” Bednar said. I want him to be happy and I want him to be satisfied in his life, whether it's with our team or not with our team. I want the best for him and his family. I think all our guys are the same. We hope he can find some peace and get help.

Stars coach Pete DeBoer echoed those thoughts.

On the human side, you feel sorry for any athlete dealing with such issues, DeBoer said.

Nichushkin was away for almost two months earlier this season, from January 13 to March 7 receive care from the NHLPA/NHL Player Assistance Program for issues not disclosed. He was the second Avalanche player to join the program during the regular season, following defenseman Samuel Girard, who said in November that anxiety and depression led to alcohol abuse. Girard returned in mid-December.

Last spring, Nichuskin's absence began after officers responded to a crisis call at Seattle's Four Seasons Hotel before Game 3. A 28-year-old woman was in an ambulance when officers arrived, and medics were told to speak with a doctor from the hospital. Avalanche team had to speak. to gather more details.

The report, obtained from Seattle police at the time by The Associated Press, said the Avalanche doctor told officers that team officials found the woman when they checked on Nichushkin. The doctor told officers that the woman appeared to be heavily intoxicated, too drunk to have left the hotel in a rideshare or taxi service, and requested EMS assistance.

Before the season, Nichushkin dodged questions about the situation, saying only: I know you guys want to find something there, but it's nothing really interesting. I think we should close it down.

When asked after the match if he could see a scenario in which Nichushkin and the team could reunite at some point, Bednar simply replied: I have no idea.

AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno contributed to this report.

This story has been updated to correct spelling errors by Nichushkin.