Radio Havana Cuba | Paths defined in the table tennis qualifying competition





Havana, May 14 (JIT) –The path that each of the Cubans must follow was determined after the draw for the continental table tennis competition, which distributes individual Olympic quotas in the Peruvian city of Lima. The rules stipulate the formation of four direct elimination brackets – two for each gender – and their winners will gain entry to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. The first two start this Tuesday, following the usual order based on current world ranking locations. . Daniela Fonseca, with a guaranteed presence in the Olympic mixed doubles match alongside Jorge Moiss Campos, will start the course as a rival to the Colombian Cory Tllez. If she won that match, she would advance to the quarterfinals and face Mexico's Arantxa Cossio, who was seeded in that stage. For the less experienced Estela Crespo, who appears in the other key, her start was arranged against the Trinidadian Rheann Chong. A win would then allow her to cross balls with Yadira Silva, a Cuban representing Mexico, whom she defeated in the team's semi-final match of the Central Caribbean event in San Salvador 2023. Among the people, the path will also have to overcome various obstacles. Jorge Moiss starts his actions against the Venezuelan saar Augusto Castillo and everything indicates that in his next match he would find the Chilean Nicols Burgos, one of the best ranked on the continent. Andy Pereira was released in the first round of the other series and awaits the winner between Salvadoran Diego Orantes and American Kanak Jha. The male is very difficult. There are 10 favorite players to choose for the four spots. “Anything can happen, you just have to do it right,” admitted the president of the Cuban Table Tennis Federation, Brbaro Oliva, in conversation with JIT after hearing about the draw. In the women's game there are also complex paths and a lot will depend on how our girls play. “Here are America's best, except the secret ones,” he explained before referring to the level of Asian women representing Canada. The winners of each key will secure the ticket for Paris 2024. A new draw will then take place to form another two keys for each gender, which will be determined by the owners of the remaining tickets. So far, Cuba has the tickets of Daniela and Jorge Moiss as a couple. Andy currently occupies seventh place in the rankings that will divide another 15 individual places, so his inclusion in the French capital's competition seems like a matter of time in this way. However, the most experienced Cuban tennis player will try to secure first place in the Lima competition, which should be his return to the events under the five rings, after attending those in London 2012 and Rio de Janeiro 2016.

