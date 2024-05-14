Women's lacrosse quarterfinal set with Florida





#4Maryland (14-5) vsFlorida (19-2) May 16, 2024 Field hockey and lacrosse complex 12:00 PM ET ESPNU COLLEGE PARK, MD – The No. 4 seed Terps will take on the Florida Gators in the NCAA quarterfinals next Thursday at the Field Hockey and Lacrosse Complex. The game will air live on ESPNU at noon ET. Mark Dixon and Courtney Connor are present. Tickets are possible bought here. Where we are Maryland advanced to the quarterfinals after dominating James Madison 17-7 in the second round. The Terps scored eight unanswered goals to start the match and never looked back.

Eloise Clevenger led the Terps with five goals, a new career-high and three assists against the Dukes Kori Edmondson scored four goals herself. Emily Sterling tallied six saves in the cage through three quarters and Julia Hammerschlag added two to end the fourth.

Kori Edmondson scored four goals herself. tallied six saves in the cage through three quarters and added two to end the fourth. The Terps are 14-5 overall with six regular season wins over top-25 teams and three wins over top-5 teams, including then-No. 5 Syracuse, No. 2 James Madison and No. 2 Michigan . Their tournament journey has included victories over Robert Morris and James Madison.

With the fourth seed in the tournament, the Terps are looking to make a strong run with top players Meghan Ball, Shaylan Ahearn and Eloise Clevenger who all earned First Team All-Big Team honors.

Meghan Ball, Shaylan Ahearn and Eloise Clevenger who all earned First Team All-Big Team honors. Maryland finished the regular season with a perfect 9-0 road record. The Terps finished conference play 4-2 with wins against Ohio State, Rutgers, Michigan and Johns Hopkins.

To compress Emily Sterling was selected as Tewaaraton nominees at the end of the regular season.

Emily Sterling was selected as Tewaaraton nominees at the end of the regular season. Maryland led the conference with eight All-Big Ten honorees. Ahoor, Ball and Clevenger were named to the first team. Five Terps – Edmondson, Leubecker, Kennedy Major, Libby May and Sterling – were selected to the Second Team, the most in the Big Ten. Julia Hammerschlag received Sportsmanship Team honors.

Ball and Clevenger were named to the first team. Five Terps – Edmondson, Leubecker, Kennedy Major, Libby May and Sterling – were selected to the Second Team, the most in the Big Ten. Julia Hammerschlag received Sportsmanship Team honors. The Terps after defeating James Madison 17-7 in the NCAA second round, May 12, 2024 Championship facility The The Field Hockey and Lacrosse Complex completed renovations this fall, completing a comprehensive facility improvement, transforming the existing 5,500-square-foot facility into a 17,193-square-foot team house.

The Field Hockey and Lacrosse Complex completed renovations this fall, completing a comprehensive facility improvement, transforming the existing 5,500-square-foot facility into a 17,193-square-foot team house. The facility features larger, separate locker rooms for field hockey and women's lacrosse student-athletes with spacious team rooms with all-new technologies, a larger sports medicine room with new rehabilitation and recovery equipment, including hydrotherapy room, a signature lobby to recognize and celebrate the championships and success of celebrating both programs, a relocated fan entrance for easy access to the complex seating areas and a second-floor addition with coaching offices and meeting rooms.

This season, Terp Nation set a new attendance record at the complex with 2,400 attendees on April 6. New attendance record for a women's lacrosse game on April 6, 2024 Highlights of 2024 Hanna Leubecker leads Maryland in scoring with 52 goals. She ranks second in points behind Eloise Clevenger, who leads the team in points (83) and assists (52). She is averaging 2.74 assists per game, which leads the Big Ten, and 4.37 points per game, which ranks fifth in the conference.

leads Maryland in scoring with 52 goals. She ranks second in points behind Eloise Clevenger, who leads the team in points (83) and assists (52). She is averaging 2.74 assists per game, which leads the Big Ten, and 4.37 points per game, which ranks fifth in the conference. Maryland's 'Defender U' defensive unit currently ranks second in the conference and sixth in the nation in defensive rating (8.32). They allowed just one goal to Robert Morris on Friday, the fewest goals allowed in a tournament game since holding New Hampshire to one goal in 1980. The Terps held James Madison to their lowest scoring output of the season.

Chrissy Thomas has scored 27 points in her last seven games, on 13 goals and 14 assists. The senior added one goal and three assists against the Dukes on Sunday.

has scored 27 points in her last seven games, on 13 goals and 14 assists. The senior added one goal and three assists against the Dukes on Sunday. Meghan Bal has been a leader on Mayland's defense all season. She leads the team in ground balls (36) and caused turnovers (37). She ranks third in the conference in turnovers caused per game (1.95).

has been a leader on Mayland's defense all season. She leads the team in ground balls (36) and caused turnovers (37). She ranks third in the conference in turnovers caused per game (1.95). Emily Sterling continues her excellent play in net for the Terps. She owns the fourth-best save percentage in the country at .530. Sterling ranks second in the conference in saves per game (9.22). Maryland's goaltending unit, which includes Julia Hammerschlag and Carly Peterson, has the third-best save percentage in the country at .535. Draw queens Shaylan Ahearn , a First Team All-Big Ten selection, continued her dominance of the drawing circle in the first two rounds with 19 checks. After making a large majority of draws this season, Ahearn and the Terps have a 62 percent winning percentage, fifth best in the country.

, a First Team All-Big Ten selection, continued her dominance of the drawing circle in the first two rounds with 19 checks. After making a large majority of draws this season, Ahearn and the Terps have a 62 percent winning percentage, fifth best in the country. Ahearn ranks third all-time in career draws (425) and ranks third in the Big Ten with 5.47 draws per game. She finished second all-time in career draws after posting a season-high 11 against James Madison.

Ahearn, Meghan Ball and Shannon Smith together account for 82 percent of the 286 lottery checks. Ahearn leads the team with 104 draws, followed by Ball with 72 and Smith with 59. Dominance under Reese Head coach Cathy Reese is in her 18th season at the helm of Maryland women's lacrosse. The winningest coach in program history, Reese is 331-46 as a head coach and has led the Terps to five national championships, 12 Final Fours and 22 Conference Championships.

Cathy Reese is in her 18th season at the helm of Maryland women's lacrosse. The winningest coach in program history, Reese is 331-46 as a head coach and has led the Terps to five national championships, 12 Final Fours and 22 Conference Championships. Maryland is 173-11 at home under Reese, with eight undefeated home campaigns in the past eleven seasons (2013, '14, '15, '16, '17, '18, '19, '21).

Reese is the fifth all-time winningest active head coach and the sixth all-time winningest coach in Division 1 women's lacrosse at 361-75. Former Maryland head coach Cindy Timchal is the winningest lacrosse coach of all time with 578 wins. Cathy Reese with team before game with James Madison, May 12, 2024 history vs. Florida This will be the 11th all-time meeting between Maryland and Florida, with the Terps and Gators meeting six consecutive seasons, from 2015 to 2020, and twice in 2022 and 2024.

The Terps have a 4-2 record against the Gators in College Park. Maryland earned their biggest win in matchup history, 18-5, during the 2022 NCAA Quarterfinals and powered their way to its 12th Final Four in 13 seasons.

These teams battled earlier this season, with Florida earning a late, 13-12 overtime victory at The Plex. Eloise Clevenger scored seven points, which was a game-high. She recorded three goals and four assists. Emily Sterling posted 11 saves in the cage.

The last time these programs met in Gainesville, No. 6 Maryland earned a dramatic 14-13 win over No. 7 Florida. Victoria Hensh scored with 17 seconds left in regulation to give Maryland the lead. She scored three of her career-best four goals in the decisive fourth quarter as the Terps rallied from a 10-8 deficit in the fourth quarter. Click here for this week's game notes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://umterps.com/news/2024/5/14/womens-lacrosse-set-for-quarterfinal-matchup-with-florida.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos