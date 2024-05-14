A new cricket field will increase the popularity of the sport in Wichita State





While Wichita State student Sai KarthikGarnepudi has seen the Wichita State University Cricket Club grow in recent years, the lack of a suitable place to play has limited its potential. That will soon change with the opening of a field in Dr. Glen Dey Park, about two miles from campus, at 2801 N. Grove. The club held a groundbreaking event in April and the opening ceremony is scheduled for May 17 at 5 p.m. Garnepudi, who is working on his PhD in cybersecurity, said he hopes to be able to hold competitions from this month. (Now) we are one step further, he said. I see cricket growing here over the years. The club, which has existed in one form or another at WSU for about 30 years, consists of about 100 members, significantly more than in 2018, when Garnepudi took over as president. Six years ago it was often difficult to get the eleven people needed to play. The club previously practiced and played at Planeview Park, 2819 Fees St., nearly six miles from campus. The distance made gathering a team for training a challenge, and they shared the field with other clubs. Many students don't have rides, Garnepudi said. There were days when I dropped off five and picked up five more. That's why I contacted WSU and presented them with the idea: why don't we have a field closer to WSU? Garnepudi started the project last fall with WSU Campus Recreation and Troy Houtman, director of Wichita Park & ​​Recreation. Campus Recreation paid for the concrete slab on the new field. Cricket is played on a circular area and requires a diameter of approximately 150 yards. (Dey) Park is within biking and walking distance, said John Lee, director of Campus Recreation. It's never been a reasonable distance to campus, and that's what makes it so exciting for them. Garnepudi said prospective students contact him with questions about Wichita State's cricket culture. The availability of the sport is something that factors into the decision when students from countries such as India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Bangladesh choose a university. He also expects the Cricket World Cup in June to increase interest in the sport in the United States. The United States is playing in the field for the first time, with matches scheduled in Lauderhill, Florida, East Meadow, New York and Grand Prairie, Texas. For international students, this is a very big advantage for WSU, Garnepudi said. People contact me and say: Do you really have a cricket pitch? We have our own field. We have a club. We play professional cricket. We play in a competition. The WSU club practices on Fridays and plays games on the weekend. The league includes teams from Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Bentonville, Ark. We always try to offer a variety of sports to suit the needs of our students, Lee said. For many of them, cricket is part of their culture. It is a relaxing game. There's a lot of camaraderie happening. You're going to talk. You can enjoy each other's company. For information about WSU Cricket Club, please email Sai KarthikGarnepudi

