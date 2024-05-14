



New SEC on ABC Franchise debut with Sunshine State Showdown between Miami (FL) and Florida

Sunday on Labor Day features USC vs. LSU in Vegas Kickoff Classic

Saturday Night Football presented by Capital One Kicks off with Notre Dame at Texas A&M, site of College GameDay Built by The Home Depot for week 1

Tech Game between Florida State and Georgia in Dublin for Aer Lingus College Football Classic For Disney commercialsAt its annual Upfront presentation in New York on Tuesday, ESPN will unveil some of the key games that will kick off the 2024 college football season, one of the most anticipated years in the sport's history. From the debut of Southeastern Conference football on ABC and the return of Saturday Night Football presented by Capital One to several teams preparing for their home debuts in new conferences, there's no shortage of high-octane highlights surrounding the opening weekend with eight of ESPN's way-too-early top 25 featured in this series of showcases at the beginning of the season. Week 1 kicks off with a new look for the college football landscape

ESPN's leading presentation of college football kicks off Week 1 with a two-time College Football Playoff champion clashing on Saturday, August 31 at the home of the 2025 CFP National Championship. Clemson will take on Georgia in the Aflac Kickoff Game in Atlanta, where the Tigers and Bulldogs meet at Mercedes-Benz Stadium at noon ET on ABC. The debut of the SEC on ABC franchise kicks off as the Florida Gators host Sunshine State foe Miami (FL) in The Swamp. This feature on the state of Florida will be the unveiling of the SEC on ABC brand across all SEC home games, including a new graphics package, theme music and more. A sneak peek at this new brand will be unveiled Tuesday during Disney Upfront. In prime time, ABC Saturday Night Football presented by Capital One concludes the first full Saturday of the season with Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M and new head coach Mike Elko at 7:30 p.m. The Fighting Irish at Aggies matchup will be in the national spotlight all day with College GameDay Built by The Home Depot live from College Station on ESPN and ESPNU that morning. The main pre-game show welcomes coaching legend Nick Saban to the cast next to hostCold DavisanalystsLee Corso,Kirk Herbstreit,Desmond HowardAndPat McAfeeas well as college football insiderPiet Thamel,reportersJen LadaAndJess Sims,and college football betting analystStanford Steve Coughlin. More details about the show's presence in the Lone Star State will be announced later this summer. Labor Day Sunday puts a spotlight on a Sin City stunner as USC and LSU clash in ESPN Events Vegas Kickoff Classic at Allegiant Stadium at 7:30 PM on ABC. Labor Day Monday on ESPN shows all the ACC action, while Florida State hosts Boston College in Tallahassee at 7:30 p.m. Home Debuts Highlight new conferences, coaches on ESPN

Several teams will make their home debuts on ESPN in 2024 as members of new conferences. Colorado opens its Big 12 campaign against nine-time FCS champion North Dakota State at 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 29. Oklahoma and Texas will host home games as newcomers to the SEC. The Sooners host Temple at 7:00 PM on Friday, August 30 before the Longhorns host Colorado State on Saturday, August 31 at 3:30 PM. Stanford joins the ACC this summer and welcomes CFP runner-up TCU 2023 to The Farm at 10 a.m. : 30am on Friday August 30th. In addition to Elko's debut for Texas A&M, new Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer will lead the Crimson Tide for the first time against Western Kentucky on Saturday, August 31 at 7:00 PM on ESPN. Last year, DeBoer guided Washington to a historic second place in the CFP. Week 0 welcomes the luck of the Irish

As announced in December, ESPNsCollege GameDay Built by The Home Depotwill kick off the 2024 college football season in Dublin, Ireland, when ACC rivals Florida State and Georgia Tech play in the2024 Aer Lingus College Football Classicat the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, August 24.College GameDayHis trip abroad marks the first time College Football's premier pregame show has come from outside the United States. The showdown between the Seminoles and Yellow Jackets takes place at noon on ESPN. The first three weeks of ESPN's 2024 college football schedule and all special date games will be revealed on Thursday, May 30. ESPN's Bowl Season schedule will be revealed on Thursday, June 6. Schedules are subject to change. Keep checking this@ESPNPRand ESPN Press Room for more information. Date time and) Programming Platform Sat August 24th 9:00 am College GameDay Built by The Home Depot

Live from Dublin, Ireland ESPN/ESPNU Afternoon Aer Lingus College Football classic:

Florida State vs. Georgia Tech (Dublin, Ireland) ESPN 7:30 PM Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kick-off:

Florida A&M vs. Norfolk State ABC Thu August 29 8 p.m The state of North Dakota in Colorado ESPN Fri August 30 19:00 Temple in Oklahoma ESPN 10:30 p.m TCU at Stanford ESPN Sat August 31st 9:00 am College GameDay Built by The Home Depot

Live from College Station, Texas ESPN/ESPNU Afternoon Aflac Kickoff Game: Clemson vs. Georgia (Atlanta) ABC 3:30 p.m Miami (FL) and Florida ABC 3:30 p.m Colorado is in Texas ESPN 19:00 Western Kentucky in Alabama ESPN 7:30 PM Notre Dame at Texas A&M ABC So, September 1st 7:30 PM Vegas Kickoff Classic: USC vs. LSU (Las Vegas) ABC Mon, September 2 7:30 PM Boston College in the state of Florida ESPN

