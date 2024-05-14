Five former Canadian junior hockey players are back in court in September on charges of sexual assault





Five former Canadian junior hockey players accused of sexual assault will appear in court this fall as their trial draws closer. During a virtual trial Tuesday in London, Ont., lawyers for the defendants discussed logistics for the upcoming trial, including dates for the players to attend. Based on the availability of Supreme Court Justice Bruce Thomas, who will oversee the case, the group agreed to appear for trial on September 5 and 6. This will be the first time that the suspects have to appear at a court hearing, after their lawyers. took part in many other projects to organize the process for the procedure. Michael McLeod and Cal Foot of the New Jersey Devils, Dillon Dub of the Calgary Flames, Carter Hart of the Philadelphia Flyers and former NHLer Alex Formenton all face one count of sexual assault. McLeodis is also accused of participating in the offence. LOOK | London's police chief apologizes to woman in sexual assault case: London, Ontario, police chief apologizes to alleged sexual assault victim for delayed charges Thai Truong, the chief of police in London, Ontario, apologized to EM for the lengthy investigation into a sexual assault case that occurred in 2018, allegedly involving five former Canadian junior hockey players. Four of the players, excluding Formenton, were under contract with NHL teams until the end of this season, when they were charged and technically put on paid leave. The alleged incident happened in a London hotel room in June 2018, following a Hockey Canada gala in the city after the world junior team captured a gold medal. A publication ban is in place to protect the identity of the woman and two witnesses. All players have pleaded not guilty and requested a jury trial. A start date for the trial has not yet been set, but could be determined when attorneys return for pretrial hearings on June 11. “We try to keep the number of lawsuits to a minimum,” said David Humphrey, who represented McLeod. “The intention is that [dates in September] These are in-person appearances, but we are still discussing with the Crown and the court whether the accused will be present in person or not,” Humphrey said, suggesting a virtual hearing could be an option.

