The Minnesota Myth Arena Football League team folds after two games





MINNEAPOLIS— The Minnesota Myth proved its name as a prophecy on Tuesday when the rising Arena Football League team announced its dissolution after just two games. Team owner Diana Hutton said in a statement on Instagram that the team “has ceased operations and all future Myth games scheduled at Target Center have now been canceled.” “The vision of the Minnesota Myth was to build a team focused on community engagement and bringing people together to celebrate not just football, but connection and community,” said Hutton. “Unfortunately, this effort was lost in the waves of negative talk and misinformation that plagued social media, led by deliberate efforts by unsupportive teams within the league and other individuals.” Ticket refunds are available at the time of purchase and will be issued automatically by AXS. Tim LaBerge bought three season tickets for the Myth. “It's football to watch in the spring and summer. They were all in the lower bowl of the Target Center,” LaBerge said. “It's disappointing. I sound like a father, I'm not a father, but (laughs), it's like I'm not angry, I'm just disappointed.” But the Myth are not the first AFL team to fail this season – they are the fourth. Anthony Carter runs ArenaInsider.comand says players are now figuring out their next moves as some came from out of state. “A lot of these teams all share the exact same reasons that have to do with players and coaches not getting paid,” Carter said. Coaches and owners also criticize the league for a lack of communication. “It was also related to me not being on NFL Network anymore, which was really the deal breaker for the league,” Carter said. He believes more teams will follow suit and cease operations. “It's a very, very strange situation and it leaves a lot of people with unanswered questions,” Carter said. “It's devastating to see it go down like this.” The AFL announced the relaunch in July 2023with Minnesota as one of the 16 teams. The Myth lost their first game 47-12 in Nashville against the Kats. They won their home opener at Target Center against the Philadelphia Soul 47–12. They were scheduled to play the Albany Firebirds on Monday, but dropped out of the game before it was played. The Myth was Minnesota's second AFL franchise. The first – the Fighting Pike – lasted longer than the Myth, but still failed after just one season in 1996. They played their home games at Target Center and went 4-10. More from CBS News Erin Hassanzadeh Erin is back home in the Twin Cities after stops in South Korea and Omaha. The Jefferson High School graduate (Go Jags!) is excited to get back to telling stories in the community she was raised in.

