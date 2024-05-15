Virginia men's golf | PUVA remains in first place at NCAA Baton Rouge Regional





BATON ROUGE, La. With four players among the top 10 on the leaderboard, the No. 12 Virginia men's golf team remains in first place at the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional after Tuesday's second round. The Cavaliers shot 2-over 290 during the second round for a 36-hole total of 6-under 570. UVA enters Wednesday's final round five shots ahead of top seed Auburn and nine shots ahead of third-place Texas Tech. The top five finishers from six NCAA regional sites will advance to the NCAA Championships May 24-29 at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California. Ben James posted the Cavaliers' best score on Tuesday, shooting 1-under 71 and moving to seventh at 1-under 143. Deven Patel, the leader in the opening round of the event, fell to a tie for second place at 3-under 141 He has a second-round score of 74. Bryan Lee is in fifth place at 2-under 142, after his even-par 72. Josh Duangmanee is in 10th place at an even par 144 after a score of 73. George Duangmanee is in 27th position at 149. He had a score of 77 on Tuesday. In the team standings, Duke occupies fourth place at 6-over 582, while Ohio State is fifth at 583, one shot ahead of host LSU. Duke's Ethan Evans leads the field at 6-under 138. Virginia, Auburn and Texas Tech will start the third round at 9 a.m. ET from the first tee. Live scoring of the event is online at Golfstat.com. NCAA Baton Rouge Regional

University club

Baton Rouge, La.

Par 72, 7,401 yards

Second round results Team results

1.Virginia 280-290-570

2. Chestnut brown 285-290-575

3. Texas Tech 292-287-579

4. Duke 291-291-582

5. Ohio State 289-294-583

6. LSU 295-289-584

7. Houston 289-296-585

8. Oregon 292-299-591

8. South Carolina 293-298-591

10. Lipskam 294-298-592

11.Louisville 301-301-602

12. Yale-320-304-624

13. Loyola (Md.) 310-315-625

14. Arkansas Pine Bluff 321-327-648 Individual leaders

1. Ethan Evans, Duke 71-67-138

2. Neal Shipley, Ohio State 70-71-141

2. Connor Gaunt, LSU 68-73-141

2. Deven Patel, Virginia 67-74-141 Virginia Results

2. Deven Patel 67-74-141

5. Bryan Lee 70-72-142

7. Ben James 72-71-143

10. Josh Duangmanee 71-73-144

27. George Duangmanee 72-77-149

