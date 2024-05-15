Busy Philipps celebrates Mother's Day with Kids Cricket and Birdie





Busy Philipps celebrates Mother's Day with her two children. The Mean girls actress, 44, shared a sweet carousel of photos on Instagram While celebrating spring break, she posted a few throwback photos of her kids Cricket, 10, and Birdie, 15. Philipps wrote “every now and then” over and over again in her caption and ended it with “then and now,” as she included photos of her kids from when they were younger and from just a few months ago. Never miss a story you subscribe to PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Busy Philipps and Birdie.

Busy Philipps/Instagram

The Girls5Eva actress appeared in an episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna in January, where she spoke about dealing with her fame with her children. “I think it's very complicated. And we're just trying to talk about it,” the mother of two said. “For Birdie, who really grew up on setCougarTown Because she was six months old when I did the pilot, and she was eight when we stopped filming the show, she gets it more than Cricket, who really hasn't been with me as an actor. And sit at the front of the theaterMean girlsBecause the premiere was the first time Cricket had happened, I realized, Oh my God, she's never seen me in anything?' 'What was she thinking? How did she react?' Kotb asked. “She says, this is weird,” the star confirmed. “And so we talked about it the next day and I thought, you know, was that too much for you? Didn't you like it? And she said, I don't think I want to see what you're into. It was weird. And I was like, I get it. And she said, 'Luckily you're not in the movies that often.' Busy Philipps and Birdie.

Arturo Holmes/Getty

Speak with Entertainment tonight At the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2024 Fashion Show at The Plaza Hotel in February, Phillipps discussed her co-parenting relationship with ex-husband Marc Silverstein. While things between the two are generally positive, Philipps admitted there have been times of turbulence. “I think we both fundamentally understood that we had made a promise to each other and to our children,” she said. While “some of the promise is different,” she said, nothing has changed when it comes to “raising our children together.” “Being able to communicate is important and necessary,” she added. “And we wouldn't let any hurt feelings on our part influence how we can show up for what is still essentially a family.”

