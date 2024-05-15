Broadcast designations and times announced for five ACC football games





2024 ACC Football Logo Schedule (PDF)

2024 ACC Composite Football Schedule (PDF)

2024 ACC football team by team schedule (PDF) CHARLOTTE, NC (theACC.com) The television designations for five key Atlantic Coast Conference football games were announced Tuesday, May 14, as part of ESPN's Up Front presentation. The 2024 fall season will be the first with 17 ACC football programs, with the addition of Cal, SMU and Stanford. The 17-team conference scheduling model was announced last October. Week 0 Saturday August 24 2024 Aer Lingus College Football Classic (Dublin, Ireland) Florida State vs. Georgia Tech, noon ET on ESPN Week 1 Friday August 30th TCU at Stanford, 10:30 PM ET on ESPN Week 1 Saturday August 31 2024 Aflac Kickoff Game Clemson vs. Georgia, noon ET on ABC

Miami, Florida, 3:30 PM ET on ABC Week 1 Monday September 2 Boston College, Florida, 7:30 PM on ESPN We look forward to the upcoming football season, which will see 17 of the league's football members compete on a national stage, said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. We appreciate our Disney and ESPN partners and look forward to kicking off the season on August 24 with ESPN's College GameDay making its first trip outside the United States with Florida State and Georgia Tech in the 2024 Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin , Ireland. ESPNsCollege GameDay Built by The Home Depotwill air live for the first time from Dublin, Ireland, for the Week 0ACC matchup between Florida State and Georgia Tech to kick off the 2024 season. This will be the first time that ESPNsCollege GameDay Built by The Home Depotwill be from outside the United States. The ACC's non-conference schedule remains one of the most challenging in the country. In addition to 27 games against Power 4 opponents, including Notre Dame, the ACC will play nine non-conference games against teams ranked in the final 2023 Associated Press Top 25 Poll and 10 non-conference games against teams in ESPN's 2024 Way-Too – Early Top25. Eleven schools Boston College, California, Clemson, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Pitt, SMU, Stanford, Virginia and Virginia Tech will play two Power 4 conference opponents (including Notre Dame) this season. All 17 ACC teams will play at least six games against bowl teams from last season, culminating in Georgia Tech playing 11 games against a team that played in a bowl game last season. In partnership with Disney/ESPN, the ACC had its most-watched football season of the College Football Playoff (CFP) era. ACC comments In ESPN's updated 2024 Way Too Early College Football Top 25 rankings, the ACC ranked five teams.

Last season, four ACC teams finished in the top 25 of both the Associated Press (AP) and AFCA Coaches Polls. In the AP poll, Florida State tied for No. 6, while Louisville was No. 19, Clemson No. 20 and NC State No. 21. In the AFCA Coaches Poll, Florida State was No. 6, Louisville No. 18 and Clemson and NC State were No. 20 and No. 21, respectively.

Four teams were ranked in the final College Football Playoff (CFP) Top 25 rankings last year. The four ACC teams ranked second among all FBS conferences. Florida State (No. 5), Louisville (No. 15), NC State (No. 18) and Clemson (No. 22).

More than two-thirds of the ACC was bowl eligible last year, as 11 of the 14 conference teams made a bowl game. The 11 teams eligible for the ACC bowl were the most of any Power 5 conference. The eleven teams also matched a conference high set in 2018.

Not counting the pandemic-affected 2020 season, the ACC has sent at least nine teams to a bowl every year since 2016. Since 2013, the ACC ranks second among all conferences with 111 postseason appearances.

Six different ACC teams started the 2023 season 4-0 a year ago, tying the SEC in 2012 and making the most teams in a Power 5 conference 4-0 in a single season in the AP Poll era (since 1936).

The ACC finished with 10 teams posting a winning record, only the second time in the playoff era (2016's 11) that the conference has achieved this feat.

ACC teams totaled 43 wins over teams with a record above .500 last season, the most of any FBS conference.

The ACC posted another solid record in non-conference play last season, going 44-23 (.657) overall. The ACC's 44 non-conference wins were the second-most among all FBS conferences.

In 2023, the ACC was a combined 7-5 against the SEC, marking the ACC's third winning season against the SEC and second-most wins against the SEC in the last 20 years (5- 3 2014; 10-4 2016; 7-5 – 2023).

