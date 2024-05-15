Four Johnnies achieve academic all-district honors in tennis





CSC edition COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. Four Saint John's student-athletes were named to the College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District tennis team on Tuesday, May 14. The four Johnnies honored were seniors Ian Aadland (Brainerd, Minnesota), Daniel Perez (Quito, Ecuador) and Mark Rosen (Bloomington, Minn./Jefferson) and junior Cooper Anderson (White Bear Lake, Minnesota). Each institution may nominate up to four student-athletes for district-wide academic recognition in tennis. Nominees must be sophomores or older with a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher. Athletically, tennis student-athletes must be in the lineup for 70 percent of the total matches played by the team. All Academic All-District winners are now eligible for Academic All-America honors, which will be voted on by members of the organization and announced on Wednesday, June 5. Aadland and Rosen are expected to receive their third Academic All-MIAC honors (minimum 3.50 GPA) this summer, while Anderson and Perez will receive their second in tennis. The Academic All-District honor is the second straight for Aadland, a math major with a 3.91 GPA. He earned his second All-MIAC honor and first in singles this spring. Aadland served on SJU's Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) this academic year and went 6-9 at No. 2 singles this season, including a 4-5 MIAC record, and 6-9 in doubles (3 -6 MIAC). . He finished his career with a record of 9-13 (4-6 MIAC) in singles and a record of 23-24 (10-13 MIAC) in doubles. Perez is a global business leadership major with a GPA of 3.57. He posted a 6-10 (5-4 MIAC) record in singles, primarily at No. 4, and a 4-1 mark in doubles this spring. Perez finished his career with a record of 20-31 (15-12 MIAC) in singles and 5-2 in doubles. Rosen, an accounting major with a 3.66 GPA, went 9-10 (4-5 MIAC) in singles and 5-4 (1-0 MIAC) in doubles this spring. He completed his Johnnie career with a record of 24-31 (13-14 MIAC) in singles and a record of 14-6 (4-0 MIAC) in doubles. Anderson is a double major in business leadership and mathematics with a GPA of 3.66. Anderson is expected to earn his fourth Academic All-MIAC honor next month and second in tennis (two others as a hockey student-athlete). This spring, he went 5-2 (2-0 MIAC) in singles and 3-13 (2-7 MIAC) in doubles. The Johnnies finished in fifth place in the MIAC with a 4-5 record (5-10 overall) and just missed their 10th trip to the five-team MIAC Playoffs in the last twelve seasons.

