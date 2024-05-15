Bucknell University





LEWISBURG, Pa. Bucknell Sophomores Oscar Bain Moreno de Vega , Amar Tahirovic And Adam Stavrakas were all named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Men's Tennis Team on Tuesday. Tahirovic, Stavrakas and Bain represent the top three players on a Bison lineup that finished 16-7 this spring, placed third in the Patriot League regular season standings and advanced to the semifinals of the Patriot League Tournament. Bucknell SophomoresAndwere all named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Men's Tennis Team on Tuesday. Tahirovic, Stavrakas and Bain represent the top three players on a Bison lineup that finished 16-7 this spring, placed third in the Patriot League regular season standings and advanced to the semifinals of the Patriot League Tournament. Tahirovic, a First Team All-Patriot League selection and the No. 1 player in the Bucknell lineup, advances to national Academic All-America voting. These awards will be announced on June 5. To be eligible for Academic All-America recognition, a student-athlete must be at least a sophomore and maintain a cumulative grade point average of 3.50 or higher. Last week, Tahirovic was named to the six-man Academic All-Patriot League roster. The native of Stuttgart, Germany, a business analytics major with a 3.50 GPA, finished this season with a 27-6 record in singles, including an 18-5 mark in doubles matches. Including tournament play, Tahirovic went 10-1 against Patriot League competition, with his only loss a three-setter against PL Player of the Year Corey Craig of Boston University. Tahirovic's 27 singles wins are the third-most in a season in Bucknell history, and his 50 wins in two seasons already rank 17th on Bucknell's career list. He also recorded 27 team doubles victories this year, which tied for the fourth-highest season total in team annals. Stavrakas was a 2023-2024 Second Team All-Patriot League winner, and the Athens, Greece native also has a 3.62 GPA in economics. Stavrakas was a fixture for the Bison at second in the lineup. He was 22-10 on the full season and 15-7 in spring matches, and he was especially good late in the season, when he dropped just five games in six sets in his last three matches. His final win of the season was a 6-0, 6-4 result over Navy's Herrick Legaspi, who was also a Second Team All-PL selection. Stavrakas also went 20-16 in doubles this season, including a 12-6 mark with Bain at No. 2. Bain finished 24-10 in singles this season, including a 14-6 record at No. 3 singles in doubles matches. His 25 doubles victories (25-13) were the second most on the team after Tahirovic. A native of Ottobrun, Germany, Bain went 4-1 against Patriot League competition during the regular season, including a three-set victory over Lehigh's Sean Jaeger on April 20.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bucknellbison.com/news/2024/5/14/mens-tennis-mens-tennis-places-three-on-csc-academic-all-district-team The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

