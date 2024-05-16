Iraqi car bomb survivor wins gold at the Paralympic Games

When car bomb survivor Najlah Imad first started playing table tennis, her relatives warned against it.

Ten years later, however, the Iraqi teenager who lost three limbs is hunting for gold at the Paralympic Games in Paris.

Table tennis was a turning point. Since I started playing, my life has changed, the 19-year-old athlete said.

Photo: AFP

Najlah was just three years old when a 2008 sticky bomb struck the car of her father, an ex-military soldier, in the city of Baqubah, northeast of Baghdad. In a split second, Najlah, like tens of thousands of Iraqis, fell victim to bombs that have torn through the conflict-ridden country for decades. She lost most of her right leg, her left leg at the knee and her right forearm.

Remarkably, she recounts the life-changing incident with a sense of calm.

Table tennis has improved my mental health, she said from a dilapidated sports center in Baqubah.

Photo: AFP

Najlah's face lights up when she talks about her sports journey.

However, her smile disappears as she stands on her prosthesis in front of the blue table, focused and ready to hit the ball quickly and with pinpoint precision. The young athlete, with neck-length black hair, discovered her love for the game at age 10 when a trainer visited her home to help form a local Paralympic team. Her family was initially hesitant and warned her, predicting she would be exhausted and accomplish nothing.

However, the warnings did not stop her.

When I first started, I saw other people with disabilities playing sports despite losing limbs, she said, adding that she admired their positive energy.

They always smiled, which encouraged me, she said.

After six months of intensive training, Najlah played her first match in a local tournament.

I won, Najlah said. I was the surprise of the competition.

A first win fueled her passion and she became a fierce competitor. Over the years, Najlah has competed in 30 international tournaments, winning medals and trophies, which she proudly displays on a shelf in her modest home.

In 2021, she went to Tokyo for the Paralympics and last year won a gold medal at the 2022 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China.

The Iraqi Paralympic Committee provides Najlah, a rising star, with a modest monthly stipend and travel expenses to competitions if budget allows. Najlah trains twice a week in Baqubah and another two days in Baghdad with her father by her side. She also travels abroad to practice ahead of international competitions, taking advantage of better sporting facilities. In March she traveled to Qatar to prepare for the Paris Paralympic Games in August.

I always aim for gold, Najlah said.

Despite her success, she still trains in Baqubah's modestly equipped sports center, where the walls are decorated with posters of international table tennis players. Eight players share four second-hand tables in a dingy hall with broken windows in a country where decades of conflict, neglect and endemic corruption have left the infrastructure in disarray. The center purchased the tables from a junkyard. We had to repair them to use them, said coach Hossam al-Bayati.

Najlah will represent Iraq at the Paralympic Games, but the tables she trains on are weak, Bayati said. This is wrong.

Initially concerned about his daughter's choice, Najlah's father was against her taking up the sport. However, after witnessing her first triumph, he quickly realized the importance of standing by her and endorsing her passion.

She resisted and challenged herself and the world, said her father, Lafta Imad.

Najlah's dedication and hard work have paid off.

When she walks through the streets, people recognize her and congratulate us. Some girls even ask to take pictures with her, Lafta Imad said.

Despite her busy training schedule, Najlah remains an avid reader and is expected to graduate from high school this year. As Najlah sets her eyes on the gold medal in Paris, her father is confident she will excel.

When she promises something, she keeps it, he said.