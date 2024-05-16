Oregon State University Athletics





Oregon State (39-12, 17-9) vs. Arizona (32-18, 19-8) May 16, 2024 6:05 PM PT Tucson, Ariz. Hello Corbett Field

RHP Aiden May (5-0, 2.77) vs. LHP Jackson Kent (3-2, 3.12) The game Oregon State plays its final regular season series of the season on Thursday when it opens a three-game set at Arizona. First pitch at Hi Corbett Field in Tucson is scheduled for 6:05 PM PT. Radio The game will be broadcast live on the Beaver Sports Network throughout the state of Oregon. Mike Parker will call the action. Listen online Watch the game online by visiting osubeavers.com and find the live broadcast on Oregon State's baseball schedule page. The game can be listened to via the Varsity Network, which is available to users with smartphones and tablets. Download the free Varsity Network application for live games and archived broadcasts. Television The game will air on the Pac-12 Network with Daron Sutton and Wes Clements on the call. Live video Subscribers to the Pac-12 Networks can find the game by visiting Pac-12.com or using the Pac-12 Now app for smartphones and tablets. Live stats Live stats for the game can be accessed by clicking the live stats link on the baseball schedule page at osubeavers.com. Last game Oregon State beat UCLA 15-1 on Sunday in Corvallis. The game was shortened to seven innings due to the 10-run rule. Here's a look at notables from the game.

Micah McDowell : 2×3, 4 R, 6 RBI, 2 BB, 2 HR

Gavin Turley : 2×4, 2 R, 2 RBI

Brady Kasper : 1×4, 2 RBI

Wilson Weber : 1×4, R, 3 RBI, HR

Erik Segura : 5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO, W

AJ Hutcheson : 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO Oregon Notables

Travis Bazzana broke Oregon State's career record with his 239th goal in Sunday's game. He is now OSU's career record holder for hits, runs, home runs, walks, stolen bases and total bases. He is two shy of tying the record for walks.

Oregon State is assured of its 13th consecutive winning record in conference play, dating back to 2011. The Beavers have won 17 or more league games in 11 of those 13 seasons.

OSU is one win away from its third consecutive 40-win season. The Beavers have reached the 40-win mark 11 times through 2024, all since 2005. Pat Casey won 40 or more nine times between 2005 and 2018.

Oregon State's 109 home runs lead the Pac-12 by 17 behind No. 2 Arizona State. OSU also ranks seventh nationally, one behind sixth.

The 109 home runs are a single-season record for the Beavers and surpass last season's high mark of 89. OSU has hit 26 home runs in seven games during the month of May.

The Beavers have totaled 458 runs this year, good for 12th nationally. The team's single-season record is 518 goals in 68 games in 2018.

Aiden May , Thursday's likely starter, has thrown 20 1/3 straight scoreless innings. He has lowered his ERA over that stretch to 2.77, best in the Pac-12.

May made 16 starts for Arizona last season, going 5-3 with a 6.33 ERA.

Wilson Weber is on a four-game hit streak and is 8-for-18 with four home runs, a walk and eight RBI.

Brady Kasper has 13 RBI during a four-game hit streak. He is 8-for-17 and has three home runs over that stretch.

Gavin Turley scored two hits on Sunday and became the second Beaver with 20 multi-hit games this season. Bazzana has 23.

OSU is 12-6 when scoring first away from home.

