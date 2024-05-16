The already huge list of visitors to the UGA scavenger hunt weekend now includes five-star OT David Sanders





This Sentells Intel representative Football Recruitment in Georgia lists the names that DawgNation has been able to confirm will be in Athens this weekend for the annual scavenger hunt that has turned into a major official visit weekend. It is a [May] A Georgia football recruiting tradition like no other. But it's suddenly turned into something bigger than we've seen before. Georgia is expected to receive its largest number of official visitors ever during the annual scavenger hunt weekend held every May. DawgNation has confirmed the names of four official visitors for this weekend. The annual scavenger hunt at UGA campus hosts has in the past featured photos (and a subsequent obscure NCAA rule change) with a live snake and a sometimes cutthroat competition to win the scavenger hunt, including stolen golf cart keys and selfie scavenger hunts. Yet it has now added another major 5-star visitor to its guest list. 5-star OT David Sanders Jr. will be in Athens to watch the Bulldogs for the first time since a spring practice visit. DawgNation was able to confirm news of the planned visit with a family source early tonight, but Steve Wiltfong at On3.com was the first to report the news. Every Sanders visit is big these days. DawgNation has ranked the 5-star from Charlotte as the No. 1 top target on the weekly Before the Hedges list of top prospects since the 2025 list's debut in November 2023. Sanders is now the nation's No. 1 OT prospect and the No. 2 overall recruit for the 2025 cycle on the 247Sports Composite scale. The On3 Industry Ranking The Providence Day star won't be the only five-star in attendance this weekend. 2026 5-star QB commitment Jared Curtis is expected to come from Nashville for all the fun. The expected guest list now also includes 5-star LB Zayden Walker, 5-star S Trey McNutt and also a key flip target in 4-star EDGE Isaiah Gibson from Warner Robins. Gibson is currently committed to USC. Lest we forget, the other big visits of the weekend are the 48 hours of official visiting time with the following forecasts: 4-star RB Bo Jackson

4-star WR Marcus Harris

4-star WR Phillip Bell

4-star OL visitor Addison Check out the list of names DawgNation was able to confirm this week. Name residence Ranking Status 5-star David Sanders Jr. Charlotte, NC No. 1 OT/No. 2 decided 5-star Jared Curtis (2026) Nashville, TN No. 1 QB/No. 8 UGA obligation 5 star Zayden Walker Ellaville, Georgia No. 2LB/no. 21 Undecided 5-star Trey McNutt Shaker Heights, Ohio No. 1 S/no. 24 Undecided 4-star Isaiah Gibson Warner Robins, Georgia No. 5 EDGE/no. 56 USC obligation 4-star TJ Alford Fort Pierce, FL No. 7LB/no. 62 Commitment from the State of Ohio 4-star Bo Jackson (OV) Cleveland, OH No. 5LB/no. 71 Undecided 4-star Christian Garrett Bogart, GA No. 16 DL/no. 133 Undecided 4-star Marcus Harris (OV) Eastvale, CA No. 15 WR/ No. 140 Undecided 4-star Phillip Bell (OV) Los Angeles, CA No. 16 WR/no. 149 Undecided 4 star Mason Short Evans, GEGA No. 8 IOL/no. 169 UGA obligation 4-star Jahmir Joseph Montvale, NJ No. 22 CB/no. 202 Undecided 4-star Ziyare Addison (OV) Riverview, FL No. 22 OT/No. 211 Undecided 3-star Rasean Dinkins Warner Robins, Georgia No. 47 S/no. 559 Undecided The scavenger hunt weekend was a major topic for DawgNation's weekly livestreaming recruiting program on Wednesday evening, among other important topics. No doubt a few more names will be added to this early list. There should be some big names from 2026 joining Curtis this weekend to build that class. These plans are, as always, subject to change. DawgNation will continue to update this list as RSVPs come in this week. Did you know that the weekly DawgNation.com “Before the Hedges” program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to view and download it. SENTELLS INTEL (check out recent Georgia football recruiting articles)

