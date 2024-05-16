Sports
Brad Marchand drops truth bombs about playoff hockey ahead of Game 6
Brad Marchand doesn't want anyone to cry for him.
Yes, he believes Sam Bennett “got away with it” when he hit Marchand in the head with the end of the stick in his right hand. But the way Marchand looks at it, that's just playoff hockey. And the unvarnished truth about playoff hockey, as Marchand sees it, is that it is not for the faint of heart.
“I think (Bennett) is playing hard. He is an extremely physical player, a great player for the group. I think he got away with a shot, but I'm not going to complain. (Bleep) happens,” Marchand said Thursday. “That's part of hockey, especially playoff hockey. I've been in a lot of competitions and I think he came away with one. But that's part of the game and certainly part of playoff hockey. It sucks to be on the other side, but things like that happen. I'm not going to sit here and complain about it. That's part of the game. Yeah, I think he got away with it, but it is what it is.
Marchand took full part in the Bruins' practice at Warrior Ice Arena. He was first in line with Charlie Coyle and Trent Frederic. He took his place on the first power play unit. And while neither he nor coach Jim Montgomery could say he will definitely play in the B's do-or-die Game 6 on Friday at the Garden, Marchand looked very much like himself on the ice after taking a hit on the jaw from Bennett last Friday in Game 3, leaving him dizzy.
Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Marchand continued to drop the truth bombs that may make those in the NHL league offices a little uncomfortable, but will undoubtedly have generations of hockey players nodding in agreement.
“People don't want to say it, but part of the playoffs is trying to hurt every player on the other team and the more guys you take out, the more advantage your team has. People don't say that, but that's just a fact,” said Marchand, who has played 156 postseason games. “So every time you step on the ice, someone is trying to hurt someone and that's how it goes in the playoffs. And anytime you can have an advantage in a team, it's going to help your team win and that's part of the advantage of a physical group. That's why you see teams going to the extreme with a large D-corps and physical teams. And that's why you rarely see small and skilled teams get far because they get hurt. That's part of it.”
Did he think the league offered him a different level of safety because of his own history of stepping over the line?
“I think it would have been a different story if the camera angle came out a few days earlier, but it is what it is,” Marchand said of the final angle TNT showed just before Game 4 on Sunday. “In the end it doesn't matter. That's the way it's set up. Things like that happen. There are missed calls and missed situations, but that's part of it.”
Marchand also praised Bennett and the Panthers for the way they are playing.
“He's a competitor. Gusy on that team, they compete hard and… that's how you want your guys to play in the playoffs and that's the way winning teams usually play. And that's how we played. We play hard. When that happens, guys sometimes get caught. Sometimes guys get hurt,” Marchand said. “Again, I'm not going to complain about it. It is what it is. That's playoff hockey. That's what makes it so difficult to win a cup. That's what makes it so satisfying. You have to go through situations like this and you have to be able to go through the adversities. We went through it the year we won when (Nathan Horton) went down and other guys got hurt. And you figure it out. It's how you respond and bounce back from these things as a team. That's playoff hockey and maybe people don't like it. But it's not football. It's not basketball. It's the hardest trophy to win and you're willing to sacrifice your body and hurt other guys and do whatever it takes to win. And if you don't like it, don't play in the playoffs. It's the best time of the year. If I have to get hurt to win, if I have to hurt someone to win, I don't care. That's part of it. And I'm not going to complain. Because if I'm him, I'll do the same. So I'm not going to complain. That's the game and that's how you win.”
So Marchand still added to “check the boxes” to play in Game 6. But it sure sounded like it would take a small army to keep him out of Game 6 on Friday at the Garden.
“This is what we play for,” Marchand said. “That's why we started playing hockey. And we want to make our dreams come true. It's trying to win a cup. Stanley Cup Playoffs, we're fighting for our lives. Boys are excited about it. There is no poor me attitude in this room. It's a great opportunity. Whether it goes our way or not, we're going to leave everything we have on the ice and enjoy the moment. You never know when you might end up in the second round of the playoffs again. It may happen, or it may not. So you have to enjoy the moment and be grateful for it. I think our group is.”
There is little doubt that Marchand is.
Sources
https://www.bostonherald.com/2024/05/16/brad-marchand-drops-truth-bombs-about-playoff-hockey-prior-to-game-6/
