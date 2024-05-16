Indian table tennis team for Paris 2024 Olympics announced, Sathiyan and Ayhika included as reserves









YEAR |

Updated: May 16, 2024 10:59 PM IS

New Delhi [India]May 16 (ANI): The Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) on Thursday announced the national squad for the Paris 2024 Olympics, with Commonwealth Games champion and veteran Achanta Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra leading a strong six-member squad.

Indian players will compete in singles and team events at the Paris Olympics from July 26 to August 11, Olympics.com reported.

Commonwealth Games and Asian Games medalist G Sathiyan has been named reserve player.

Kamal, 41, will make his fifth and final appearance at the multi-sport extravaganza, while it will be Manika's third straight Olympics.

All these six players were selected based on their world rankings, with Sharath Kamal, India's top-ranked rower at world number 40, Manav Thakkar and Harmeet Desai being his closest rivals at numbers 62 and 63. These three will make up the men. team.

Manika, who reached a career-high of world number 24 after a historic quarter-final at Saudi Smash last week, will form the women's team alongside 41st-ranked Sreeja Akula and world number 103 Archana Kamath.

In the women's team, Ayhika Mukherjee will be the reserve player. Both Sathiyan and Ayhika will go to Paris, but will not stay at the Games Village and their services will be called upon in the event of injuries. Paris 2024 will be the first time India will field players for team events. The 2008 edition in Beijing saw the introduction of both men's and women's team competitions to the Olympic Games.

The Indian men's and women's teams achieved their quota for Paris 2024 in March based on the world rankings. In addition, India secured two quotas for both men's and women's singles.

In the men's singles competition, Sharath Kamal and Harmeet Desai will play for men, while Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula will play in the women's singles.

Former table tennis player Massimo Costantini from Italy was also present at the selections as a special invitee and will take over as coach of the team from next week.

*INDIAN TABLE TENNIS SQUAD FOR THE PARIS 2024 OLYMPIC GAMES

– Men's team: Sharath Kamal, Harmeet Desai and Manav Thakkar; Reserve player: G. Sathiyan

-Men's singles: Sharath Kamal and Harmeet Desai

-Women's team: Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula and Archana Kamath; Reserve player: Ayhika Mukherjee

-Women's singles: Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula. (WHO)

