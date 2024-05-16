Five Bulldogs Selected for NCAA East First Round Meet





NEW HARBOR, Conn. Five members of the Yale men's track and field team will compete in the NCAA Championship East First Round. This year's meeting will take place in Lexington, Kentucky, on May 22 and 24. The top 48 performers from each event will be selected for this meeting, where they will compete against the region's best. These athletes will fight to place in the top 12 in the region to secure selection for the NCAA Championships, which will take place in Oregon in early June. The Bulldogs: Owen Karas was selected for the 1500 meters. His time of 3:40.80 was good enough for 26th in the region.

was selected for the 1500 meters. His time of 3:40.80 was good enough for 26th in the region. Isiah Udofia is in great form this year and has jumped 7.66 meters in the long jump to rank 29th in the region. Udofia has set a new PR almost every match and hopes to continue this trend.

is in great form this year and has jumped 7.66 meters in the long jump to rank 29th in the region. Udofia has set a new PR almost every match and hopes to continue this trend. In the triple jump Brian Di Bassinga is back to his best and jumped 15.40 meters at the Yale Elite Last Chance Meet last Saturday, securing his place in this competition.

is back to his best and jumped 15.40 meters at the Yale Elite Last Chance Meet last Saturday, securing his place in this competition. Chris Ward qualified for the shot put by throwing a PR of 18.18 meters, which placed him 39th in the region.

qualified for the shot put by throwing a PR of 18.18 meters, which placed him 39th in the region. Both Ward and Captain Matt Apple have a safe place when throwing discus. Appel threw 56.55 meters this season and finished in 29th place and seems to be getting closer to his PR in this competition. Ward has thrown 54.44 meters. Next one: These athletes will head to Lexington, Kentucky, to compete in the NCAA East First Round on May 22-24.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://yalebulldogs.com/news/2024/5/16/mens-track-and-field-5-bulldogs-selected-for-ncaa-first-round-east-meet.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos