



A towering 34,000-seat stadium with a precision-trimmed field of soft Kentucky bluegrass is rising on Long Island and will play host to one of the the world's best cricket tournaments next month. But on a recent Saturday morning, across Eisenhower Park, budding young cricketers were already batting, bowling and fielding on a makeshift pitch. The T20 World Cup will be the first major international cricket competition in the US, but the age-old English game has thrived for years in the far reaches of metropolitan New York, fueled by steady waves of South Asian and Caribbean immigration. Every spring, parks from the Bronx and Queens to Long Island and New Jersey come alive with recreational leagues hosting weekend competitions. US cricket organizers hope the June competition will take the sport's popularity to new levels and provide for generations and cultures the lasting boost that football enjoyed when the US hosted the first FIFA World Cup in 1994. “When we started over a decade ago, there was no understanding of cricket, at least at youth level.” Parmanand Sarju On Wednesday, retired Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt, honorary ambassador of the T20 World Cup, visited the nearly complete Eisenhower Stadium, along with members of the US cricket team and former New York football and basketball greats. Parmanand Sarju, founder of the Long Island Youth Cricket Academy where Saturday's training took place, said he is “extremely happy” to see the new stadium rise on top of the ball field where his youth academy started, a sign of how far things have come came. “When we started over a decade ago, there was no understanding of cricket, at least at youth level,” said the Merrick native, who founded the academy to teach his two American-born children the sport he played in Guyana. in South America. “Now they're building a stadium here.” The sport originally took root in the suburbs of New York City, but has gradually spread as immigrant families, like generations before, moved to the suburbs, transforming communities, said Ahmad Chohan, a Pakistani resident and chairman of the New York City Police Department. York. cricket club, which also plays in Eisenhower as part of a national league with approximately 70 teams. What you need to know about cricket Cricket is the most watched sport in the world after football — India star Virat Kohli has 268 million Instagram followers — but is only played by more than 200,000 Americans nationwide in more than 400 local leagues, according to USA Cricket, which monitors on sports. men's national cricket team. Major League Cricket launched in the US last year with six professional T20 teams, including a New York franchise that is tentatively playing some matches at a stadium in the Dallas area that also hosts World Cup matches. About the T20 World Cup Eisenhower Park will host half the matches played in the US, including a headline clash between cricket titans Pakistan and India on June 9. Other matches in the 55-match, 20-nation tournament that starts on June 1 will be played on existing cricket grounds in Texas and Florida. Later rounds will take place in Antigua, Trinidad and other Caribbean countries, with the final in Barbados on June 29. PHILIP MARCELO contributed to this report with the Associated Press.

