EA's College Football 25 release date, covers with Travis Hunter, more stars revealed | News, scores, highlights, stats and rumors





Credit: EA Sports Forget August 24, the start date of the 2024 season. The real date that college football fans should circle is July 19th. EA Sports announced Thursday that the highly anticipated EA Sports College Football 25 game will be released worldwide on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on that date. That wasn't all the company revealed, as Michigan running back Donovan Edwards, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers and Colorado wide receiver/defensive back Travis Hunter will be on the cover. They are also featured on the cover of the deluxe edition along with other athletes: Credit: EA Sports Edwards helped lead the Wolverines to the College Football Playoff national championship last season with 104 yards and two touchdowns on just six carries in the win over Washington in the title game. He returns for the 2024 season and will be a focal point in the team's offense. “EA Sports games are legendary and seeing myself on the cover of College Football 25 is truly surreal,” said Edwards. “It is a tremendous honor to join past Michigan greats as the cover athlete at an EA Sports college football game and keep the tradition alive.” It was a Michigan player on the final cover of the iconic game when quarterback Denard Robinson graced the cover of NCAA Football 14. As for Ewers, he also led his team to the CFP last season and is one of the top candidates for the Heisman Trophy this season. And Howard was a two-way star for Deion Sanders' Colorado team and has a chance to work his way up draft boards with another excellent season in 2024. “It is such an honor to represent the Burnt Orange on the real and virtual gridirons,” said Ewers. “EA Sports games were the first place I fulfilled my childhood dream of playing for the Longhorns, so being on the cover of College Football 25 is a full-circle moment.” Hunter said, “I couldn't be more excited to be a part of College Football 25 and represent my Buffaloes on the cover of a game with so much excitement behind it. I can't wait to play and prove myself, my teammates and my friends see school in the game.” Fans don't even have to wait until July 19 to see Howard and others on the virtual field when they order the EA Sports MVP Bundle, which includes three days early access to College Football 25 and Madden NFL 25. Getting to the point of a release date has been quite a journey, as the latest edition of the game was NCAA Football 14. Those previous editions did not include player names, even though they often included correct uniform numbers and estimated player ratings. The cover athletes were also players who had exhausted their collegiate eligibility. That's no longer the case thanks to the implementation of name, image and likeness rules that now allow players to get paid for their participation. EA Sports revealed in March that more than 10,000 players across the country had already signed up for the upcoming game, which will give it a sense of authenticity that wasn't there in previous iterations. And that authenticity will be available to gamers in just over two months.

