Nicolas Jarry beats Stefanos Tsitsipas in QFs in Rome | ATP tour





Rome Jarry upsets Tsitsipas and reaches the SFs of Rome The 28-year-old faces Paul May 16, 2024 Dan Istitene/Getty Images Nicolas Jarry fought off 11 of the 13 break points that upset Stefanos Tsitsipas in Rome.

By ATP staff Nicolas Jarry advanced to his first ATP Masters 1000 semi-final at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on Thursday, edging past sixth seed and 2022 finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas 3-6, 7-5, 6-4. The Chilean produced ruthless power from the baseline and hit 23 forehand winners, including a 166km/h stunner, to spoil Tsitsipas' quest for a third successive semi-final in Rome. I think beating Stefanos on clay is a good achievement. Definitely happy with my fight today, for how I played and how I handled myself, Jarry said in his on-field interview. I kept trying to find different ways to get opportunities on his serve. I knew I played well. I had to adjust some things in the backhand so he didn't push me back, that's why he played so well. I was able to do those things and I am extremely happy with the victory. A key turning point came at 3-3 in the second set, when Jarry scored five straight points from 0/40 and let out a huge roar to bring the Foro Italico crowd to life. The 21st seed was bright from the back of the court and delivered some of his best tennis, winning nine of the last eleven points in the second set to take the match into a decisive phase. The 28-year-old showed mental strength during the two-hour, 38-minute thriller, fighting 11 of 13 break points, according to Infosys ATP Stats. Tsitsipas will regret missing two break points at 5-5, 15/40 in the second set, which would have given him the chance to serve for the match had he converted. But Jarry held his nerve and earned a dramatic break of his own at 5-4 in the third set, converting his fourth match point to make it 4-2 in his Lexus ATP Head2Head series with Tsitsipas. “I'm always practicing, always trying to find ways to get better, be stronger, be happier and enjoy it more,” Jarry said. I really enjoyed the last two matches, so that is my biggest achievement so far. I'm happy about that and that it got me to the semi-finals. [I will] try to continue on this path. I'm playing pretty well, I just want to keep it. That's the hardest thing of all. No better place to create HISTORY @NicoJarry outlasts Tsitsipas in a three-set EPIC to book his spot in his first Masters 1000 semi-final!!! He will face Paul for a place in the showpiece final.@InteBNLdItalia | #IBI24 pic.twitter.com/fAO1JOfWdF — ATP tour (@atptour) May 16, 2024 Jarry and compatriot Alejandro Tabilo become the first Chilean duo to reach the semi-finals of an ATP Tour event since 2006 in Vina del Mar, where Fernando Gonzalez and Nicolas Massu reached the last four. The 67 Jarry, who is 15-11 this season, is tied for career high No. 18 in the PIF ATP Live Rankings. Thursday's quarterfinal victory marks the three-time tour-level titlist's 10th against a Top 10 player and third this season, after beating Carlos Alcaraz in Buenos Aires and Casper Ruud in Miami. Jarry will face 14th seed Tommy Paul in Friday's semifinals. The Santiago native won their only meeting at Roland Garros last year.

