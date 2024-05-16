Denver Hockey announces 2023-2024 team awards

DENVER The reigning national champion University of Denver hockey program announced the 2023-2024 team awards Wednesday evening during the 67th annual awards banquet. Junior goalkeeper Matt Davis highlighted the awards ceremony as a recipient of the Bill Masterton MVP award when he was a junior Massimo Rizzo repeated as the Dallas Gaume Offensive Player Award and Jared Wright won his second consecutive Dr. Ken Bredesen Award for Most Sportsmanlike Player.

The full list of winners of the 2023-2024 DU hockey awards:

Davis guarded the pipes in each of the last 26 games, went 20-4-2 after the holiday break and finished the year with a career-high nine-game winning streak, the longest stretch by a DU goalie since Magnus Crona also won nine games in a row in 2021-2022. This year's Bill Masterton MVP allowed just three goals against in four NCAA Tournament games, finishing the national tournament with a 0.63 goals-against average and .978 save percentage en route to winning his second title. The native of Calgary, Alberta, stopped a career-high 46 shots in the dual victory against Massachusetts in the regional semifinals on March 29 and posted a 35-save shutout on April 13 in the championship game against Boston College, just the eighth NCAA goalkeeper and third Pioneer to score a clean sheet in the final. Davis finished the season by starting in all 31 games played and recording an overall record of 23-5-3 and three shutouts.

Rizzo picked up his second consecutive Dallas Gaume Offensive Player Award after spending much of the season among the nation's leaders in scoring. He finished his junior campaign with 44 points on 10 goals and 34 assists, while also producing a plus-24 rating in 30 games. He missed 14 games with a lower-body injury before returning to the lineup in the NCAA Frozen Four. The Burnaby, British Columbia native started the campaign with an eight-point streak, the longest opening points streak since 2018, and was the only collegiate player on Canada's roster for the Spengler Cup in Switzerland over the holidays. The two-time national champion signed with the Philadelphia Flyers after the season and finished his three-year career at DU tied for 44th in program history with 126 career points (39g/87a). His average of 1,178 points per game in 107 total games is the highest among Denver's 100-point getters in the modern era (since 1990) and ranks 35th all-time among club members.

Behrens is this year's recipient of the Keith Magnuson Best Defensive Player Award as he posted career highs with four goals and 27 assists for 31 points in 2023-24, playing in all 44 games. The NCHC Defensive Defenseman of the Year led all DU skaters with 70 blocked shots, the most by a Pioneer since Will Butcher (82) and Adam Plant (80) finished second on the team with 53 penalty minutes in 2016-17, finishing with a plus-24 rating. The Barrington, Illinois, native won his second national championship with Denver in 2024 and finished his college career with 81 points (10g/71a) in 112 games after signing an entry-level contract with the NHL Colorado Avalanche after the season.

Bium ranked fifth among all freshmen in the nation in scoring and led all NCAA defensemen after scoring 50 points in 42 games. This year's Barry Sharp Freshman of the Year Award winner led all DU blueliners with 11 goals, while his 39 assists also paced the team. Overall, Buium's 50 points ranked second on the team and were the 10th most by a Denver freshman in school history and the most by a rookie since 1983-84. The San Diego, California, native is just the third freshman D-man to produce a 50-point campaign for the program, while his 39 assists are the most ever by a starting backline in school history.

Webster was declared winner of the Dr. Ralph Verploeg Most Spiring Player Award after leading as the program's 94th captain in the 2023-2024 campaign. The native of St. Louis, Missouri, set career highs while appearing in 43 of 44 games during his senior season. He more than doubled his previous scoring totals this past year, recording 14 goals, 18 assists and 32 points while adding a plus-31 rating and 54 penalty minutes. He was named the NCHC Frozen Faceoff Most Outstanding Player after scoring twice in the championship game and totaling four goals in four games in the conference tournament. He finished his collegiate career with 134 games played and two national championships.

Lorenz more than tripled his point total from his rookie campaign (2g/7a) as he recorded 30 points (16g/14a) while playing in all 44 games, earning the Murray Armstrong Most Improved Player Award. He tied for third on the Pioneers with 16 goals and tied for first on the team with five short-handed points (2g/3a). The native of Calgary, Alberta, scored and added an assist in the national championship game for his sixth multi-point performance of the season and was selected to the NCAA Frozen Four All-Tournament Team.

Wright repeated as winner of the Dr. Ken Bredesen Most Sportsmanlike Player Award after posting career highs with 15 goals, 10 assists and 25 points as a sophomore. He had one of the fewest penalty minutes on the team with just eight in 44 games and tied for first with five game-winning goals. The Burnsville, Minnesota native was the winner of the 2024 NCAA Championship Game in his home state and was later named to the Frozen Four All-Tournament Team.

Anderson received the Dr. Art Mason Top Scholar-Athlete Award, presented to the player who excels on the ice and in the classroom with a high grade point average. Anderson, a two-time NCHC Academic All-Conference Team and NCHC Distinguished Scholar-Athlete member, was also recognized with NCAA Elite 90 honors as the finance major had the highest grade point average of any player at the 2024 Frozen Four (3,975) . On the ice, the native of Calgary, Alberta, played in 41 of 44 games and recorded career-best three goals, five assists, eight points and 12 penalty minutes.

Joy received the Bob Martin Community Service Award as the freshman serves as one of the hockey team's representatives to the school's Student-Athlete Advisory Council and helped with campus involvement. The Evergreen, Colorado, native has also helped with youth hockey and skating clinics in the Denver metro area.

Grahame received the Daniel Ritchie Spirit Award, which honors an alumnus or friend of Denver hockey who embodies DU Chancellor Daniel Ritchie's spirit of giving back to the school not only financially, but also through time and effort. Grahame was a longtime administrator at the University of Denver, guarding the net as the team's goaltender for four seasons from 1969 to 1973 and later serving as an assistant coach for eight years from 1982 to 1990. He ended his time as a DU administrator by serving as director of athletics from 2017-2019.