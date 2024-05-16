Panam Sports CANADA, CHILE, MEXICO AND ARGENTINA CELEBRATE NEW QUALIFIED ATHLETES FOR PARIS 2024





CANADA, CHILE, MEXICO AND ARGENTINA CELEBRATE NEW QUALIFIED ATHLETES FOR PARIS 2024 These are Mo Zhang, Paulina Vega, Marcos Madrid and Santiago Lorenzo respectively, who have sealed their tickets for the event in France, thanks to their incredible performance at the ITTF Americas Olympic Qualifier in the city of Lima. There are four remaining spots for the Olympic event that are still being discussed. The city of Lima in Peru is the perfect setting for the final Olympic table tennis qualifier for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. And in this competition, the first 4 direct places for the rings event have already been awarded, with the finals for both men and women's singles. Canada's Mo Zhang had no problems beating Eva Brito of the Dominican Republic 4 sets to 0 in 23 minutes and 57 seconds of the match to earn her fifth straight qualification for the Olympic Games. I'm very happy because it will be my fifth Olympic Games. My expectations are that I will do better than my last participation where I finished around 16th place, I think this is my best record. So I'm just fighting for this goal, I don't know what we're going to experience, said the Canadian tennis player. Argentinian Santiago Lorenzo, aged just 22, defeated Nikhil Kumar of the United States in the final 4 sets to 1 and qualified for an Olympic event for the first time in his short career. It was my dream since I was a child. The truth is that I am extremely happy. I felt pretty good, but all the matches were very exciting, so it's good to start now to relax my body a little and hopefully I can enjoy it in the next few hours,” said an excited Santiago Lorenzo. Team Chile's Paulina Vega qualified for her third Olympic Games by beating Cuba's Daniela Fonseca 4 sets to 2 in an entertaining match that lasted 44 minutes. The Chilean was happy with this result, especially knowing how difficult this year has been for her, with a fracture in one of her wrists at the beginning of the season. I had to fight against everything that happened to me this year, which started with a broken wrist, which was very tough, but I think I achieved a very good result because I knew that I had to take advantage of that too to be able to to take the positive side of everything and be able to fight every point until the end. I am happy with this classification, said Paulina Vega. Marcos Madrid from Mexico won a controversial match against Marcelo Aguirre from Paraguay 4-3 in almost an hour of play. The Mexican thanked and dedicated the victory to his family and especially to his girlfriend. This is thanks to the efforts of my family, who have supported me throughout my career. The past two years have been particularly difficult financially. All that gave me the courage to continue. I dedicate this victory to my father and my girlfriend, said an excited Marcos Madrid after his classification.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.panamsports.org/en/news-sport/canada-chile-mexico-and-argentina-celebrate-new-athletes-for-paris-2024/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos