Football ranks No. 25 in the preseason hero sports survey

Last season, Eastern Illinois football finished the season with an 8-3 record and was ranked No. 24 in the final FCS Coaches poll.

This season, with a core group of returning starters, the Panthers are getting some preseason recognition as they were ranked No. 25 in the HERO Sports FCS Top 25 preseason poll.

The ranking follows Craig Haley's No. 24 ranking in his personal preseason Top 25, which was released online over the past two weeks.

EIU will open its 12-game 2024 schedule on Aug. 29 at Illinois as one of two games this season against Big Ten schools. EIU also plays at Northwestern.

The schedule includes two traditional regional rivalry games with the Missouri Valley Football Conference schools playing at Illinois State and hosting Indiana State in the home opener on September 7 with a 6:00 PM start at O'Brien Field.

EIU opens the Big South-OVC Football schedule at home on September 28 with Lindenwood. The Panthers will play their first two conference games on Oct. 5 at home in Southeast Missouri for their homecoming.

Season ticket renewals and sales for the 2024 season are now available online at www.eiupanthers.com or by calling 217-581-2106 (EIU Ticket Office Monday Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.)

Defending FCS National Champion South Dakota State was the preseason No. 1 seed, followed in the top five by North Dakota State, Montana, Montana State and South Dakota. Villanova, Idaho, Sacramento State, Southern Illinois and Chattanooga rounded out the top ten.

Central Arkansas was the preseason No. 11 team with Incarnate Word, Richmond, Furman, UAlbany, Western Carolina, William & Mary, Tarleton State, Delaware and Lafayette in the top twenty.

The last five ranked schools in the preseason were led by UC Davis at No. 21, followed by Weber State, Youngstown State, Illinois State and Eastern Illinois.