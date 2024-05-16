Virginia Women's Tennis | Virginia will face Texas A&M in the NCAA quarterfinals





CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. The Virginia women's tennis team (25-4) will take on Texas A&M (25-7) in the quarterfinals of the 2024 NCAA Women's Tennis Championship on Friday, May 17 at 5:00 PM ET. The match will be played at the Michael and Anne Greenwood Tennis Center on the campus of Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Oklahoma. HOW TO FOLLOW The NCAA quarterfinals, semifinals and finals will be streamed on ESPN+ (subscription required)

Live scoring is available for all matches via iOnCourt MATCH NOTES Virginia is ranked No. 5 in the tournament and No. 6 in the ITA team rankings

Texas A&M is the No. 13 seed and is ranked No. 13 in the ITA team rankings

The Aggies advanced to the quarterfinals with a 4-1 win at 4-seed North Carolina in the Super Regional, one of two upsets in the women's bracket

The winner of the Virginia/Texas A&M matchup will face 8-seed UCLA or 16-seed Tennessee. The Volunteers upset top-seeded and previously undefeated Oklahoma State 4-2 in the Super Regional

Virginia has recorded eight wins against the top 25 teams this season.

Virginia's four losses this season came against two teams, including twice against Michigan and twice against UNC. These teams are currently ranked third and fourth

Virginia's 25 wins this year is a program record

Virginia also set program records this season for consecutive wins (10), consecutive ACC wins (9) and best start in conference play (9-0)

The team was the ACC Regular Season Co-Champions for the second time in program history

Junior Mlodie Collard, who earned the Cavaliers' Super Regional victory against Vanderbilt, leads the team with a 31-9 record in singles: 21-3 in doubles

Senior Sara Ziodato also crossed the 30-win threshold in the regional final against Princeton. She is 30-11 this season

Graduate Natasha Subhash brings a six-match singles win streak (in completed matches) into the tournament. She is 25-9 in singles this season. She leads the team in doubles wins with a 30-7 record

Subhash ranks third in the UVA record book in singles wins (117) and 4th in doubles wins (111)

Subhash and senior Hibah Shaikh are 16-3 at No. 2 in doubles this season

Junior Elaine Chervinsky and Collard are 14-8 at No. 1 doubles. They are ranked number 8 in the ITA doubles rankings

Mary Stoiana of Texas A&M is ranked No. 1 in the ITA Singles rankings. She is 31-3 in singles this season

Stoiana and Mia Kupres are ranked seventh in doubles, setting up a top-10 showdown with Collard and Chervinsky

Texas A&M leads the all-time series 3-2, but Virginia has won the last two meetings

All three of the Aggie's victories came during the 2013 season, including a meeting in the NCAA Round of 16

The last meeting between the two teams was at ITA Indoors in 2016, with UVA winning 4-1 VIRGINIA & NCAA TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP Virginia is number 5 in the championship and the third time she has been in the top 5

Virginia is making its 23rd appearance in the NCAA Womens Tennis Championships and sixth in a row under head coach Sara OLeary

This is the fourth time the Cavaliers have reached the quarterfinals, having also advanced to the last eight in 2014, 2016 and 2022

Virginia wants to advance to the semifinals for the first time in program history

