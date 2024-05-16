Positive fandom is a boon to athletes' well-being and sportsmanship

Fan Zhendong returns to Japan's Tomokazu Harimoto during the final of the World Table Tennis Cup Finals in Singapore on December 7, 2021. Photo: VCG

The General Administration of Sport of China (GAS) urged all parties in the national sports industry to resolutely resist the erosion of the sports sector by a toxic fandom culture at a working conference in Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong province.

“Everyone should become more aware of the harmful impact that toxic fandom culture has on the physical and mental health of athletes, the ability of national sports teams to bring glory to the country, and the sustainable development of the sports industry,” said Gao Zhidan. , said director of the GAS.

Sports should not and cannot become a 'breeding ground' for the continued spread of a distorted fandom culture. It is imperative to tackle this problem, and the national sports sector must be very vigilant and take swift action, Gao said.

As the Paris Olympic Games draw closer, building a healthy fandom culture in China's sports sector and promoting a sensible viewing atmosphere for the Paris Games is essential for the well-being of athletes, promoting national pride, encouraging sportsmanship, promoting participation in sport and leaving a positive legacy for future generations.

Addressing toxic fandom culture requires joint efforts from sports organizations, the media and the fans themselves to create a more positive and supportive environment for athletes.

Distorted fandom culture refers to the irrational support and consumption of fanatical fans for their idols. Not only do they indiscriminately invade the lives of idols, invading their privacy, but they also impose their own will on the athletes. While they go to great lengths to antagonize fans of other celebrities, their behavior damages athletes' public images and wastes public resources.

Chinese table tennis star Fan Zhendong urged fans on his personal social media account in March to stop violating his privacy after someone allegedly spread his personal ID number on the Internet, seriously violating his right to privacy .

During this year's two sessions, Yang Yang, China's first Winter Olympic champion and member of the National Committee of the Chinese Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), warned of the dangers of athletes experiencing excessive criticism and pressure due to extreme idolatry, saying highlighted the possible adverse consequences. about mental health.

This overwhelming intimidation places enormous pressure on athletes, which can lead to increased stress levels, anxiety and mental health issues, affecting their athletic performance and overall well-being.

Constantly dealing with paparazzi-like surveillance and criticism from fans can erode their ability to focus on their performance and improvement. Toxic fandom can also negatively impact younger athletes who look up to their sports idols. Seeing their role models scrutinized by fans can deter them from pursuing their own athletic ambitions.

In November, the Chinese Olympic Committee released a statement on its official website emphasizing the need to stop the spread of toxic fandom culture within the sporting community and calling on Chinese athletes not to organize or participate in fan communities or initiate related discussions.

Maintaining social distancing and encouraging athletes sensibly is the most effective way to support both the athletes and China's sporting efforts.

In April, the Internet Illegal Information Hotline of South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region launched a special section on its website for people to report issues related to toxic idolatry in sports.

The online platform is designed to handle reports regarding exposure to athletes' privacy, interference with their normal training and competitions, as well as conflict and verbal abuse among fans.

Cultivating an orderly and rational fandom culture requires collective efforts from all participants in the sports sector. A healthy fandom culture promotes sportsmanship and fair play and emphasizes the values ​​of respect, integrity and camaraderie among athletes and fans alike. This contributes to a more positive and inclusive sporting environment.

The author is a reporter at the Global Times. [email protected]