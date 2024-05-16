Sports
Positive fandom is a boon to athletes' well-being and sportsmanship
Fan Zhendong returns to Japan's Tomokazu Harimoto during the final of the World Table Tennis Cup Finals in Singapore on December 7, 2021. Photo: VCG
The General Administration of Sport of China (GAS) urged all parties in the national sports industry to resolutely resist the erosion of the sports sector by a toxic fandom culture at a working conference in Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong province.
“Everyone should become more aware of the harmful impact that toxic fandom culture has on the physical and mental health of athletes, the ability of national sports teams to bring glory to the country, and the sustainable development of the sports industry,” said Gao Zhidan. , said director of the GAS.
Sports should not and cannot become a 'breeding ground' for the continued spread of a distorted fandom culture. It is imperative to tackle this problem, and the national sports sector must be very vigilant and take swift action, Gao said.
As the Paris Olympic Games draw closer, building a healthy fandom culture in China's sports sector and promoting a sensible viewing atmosphere for the Paris Games is essential for the well-being of athletes, promoting national pride, encouraging sportsmanship, promoting participation in sport and leaving a positive legacy for future generations.
Addressing toxic fandom culture requires joint efforts from sports organizations, the media and the fans themselves to create a more positive and supportive environment for athletes.
Distorted fandom culture refers to the irrational support and consumption of fanatical fans for their idols. Not only do they indiscriminately invade the lives of idols, invading their privacy, but they also impose their own will on the athletes. While they go to great lengths to antagonize fans of other celebrities, their behavior damages athletes' public images and wastes public resources.
Chinese table tennis star Fan Zhendong urged fans on his personal social media account in March to stop violating his privacy after someone allegedly spread his personal ID number on the Internet, seriously violating his right to privacy .
During this year's two sessions, Yang Yang, China's first Winter Olympic champion and member of the National Committee of the Chinese Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), warned of the dangers of athletes experiencing excessive criticism and pressure due to extreme idolatry, saying highlighted the possible adverse consequences. about mental health.
This overwhelming intimidation places enormous pressure on athletes, which can lead to increased stress levels, anxiety and mental health issues, affecting their athletic performance and overall well-being.
Constantly dealing with paparazzi-like surveillance and criticism from fans can erode their ability to focus on their performance and improvement. Toxic fandom can also negatively impact younger athletes who look up to their sports idols. Seeing their role models scrutinized by fans can deter them from pursuing their own athletic ambitions.
In November, the Chinese Olympic Committee released a statement on its official website emphasizing the need to stop the spread of toxic fandom culture within the sporting community and calling on Chinese athletes not to organize or participate in fan communities or initiate related discussions.
Maintaining social distancing and encouraging athletes sensibly is the most effective way to support both the athletes and China's sporting efforts.
In April, the Internet Illegal Information Hotline of South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region launched a special section on its website for people to report issues related to toxic idolatry in sports.
The online platform is designed to handle reports regarding exposure to athletes' privacy, interference with their normal training and competitions, as well as conflict and verbal abuse among fans.
Cultivating an orderly and rational fandom culture requires collective efforts from all participants in the sports sector. A healthy fandom culture promotes sportsmanship and fair play and emphasizes the values of respect, integrity and camaraderie among athletes and fans alike. This contributes to a more positive and inclusive sporting environment.
The author is a reporter at the Global Times. [email protected]
|
Sources
2/ https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202405/1312434.shtml
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Creators Are the New Hollywood, YouTube CEO Says to Brandcast
- Positive fandom is a boon to athletes' well-being and sportsmanship
- Previous Congress regimes wanted to allocate 15% of Union Budget for minorities, says PM Modi
- Wednesday's Season 2 character overhaul may finally highlight an unseen player in this billion-dollar movie trilogy
- Erdogan uses Hamas to improve his image tarnished by his trade relations with Israel
- Kenny Wayne Shepherd at the Music Hall Center, 5 things to know
- Massive firefighters rescue man after cardiac emergency on hockey rink
- Intellectual property rights in the US-China innovation competition
- Free admission for the first 200 children on Saturday at Discovery World | News, Sports, Jobs
- Anya Taylor-Joy takes the wheel
- Gcs Destinations | Cloud Healthcare API | Google Cloud
- Columbia molecular geneticist elected to the Royal Society