Sports
After Rahul Dravid, another India big refuses to apply for head cricket team coach's job: report
File photo of Indian cricket team coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma© AFP
The race for the next coach of the Indian cricket team is going to be interesting. Current coach Rahul Dravid's tenure ends with the 2024 T20 World Cup, which runs until the end of June. According to the advertisement, BCCI plans to have a new coach take over by July 1. This person will be in charge till the end of 2027. Basically, he will be responsible for guiding the team during the Champions Trophy 2025 and the ODI World Cup 2027. Several reports claim that the Indian cricket team may have a foreign coach after a long time.
According to a report in Sports starRahul Dravid, who was given an extension in the role after the 2023 ODI World Cup, informed the board in advance that he will no longer seek another extension due to personal reasons. The report added that some seniors asked him to continue with the Test team but he refused.
There was speculation that VVS Laxman, the head of the National Cricket Academy, would be one of the front-runners for the post. But he is also unlikely to challenge for the top job, the report said.
There has been a lot of talk around BCCI possibly approaching former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming to succeed Rahul Dravid as head coach of the Indian cricket team. Fleming is currently the head coach of Chennai Super Kings and during his tenure the team has won a record five Indian Premier League (IPL) titles. The Indian Express reported that BCCI considers Fleming a 'suitable candidate' due to his management skills and pedigree. However, CSK has denied such rumors and CEO Kasi Viswanathan said that no such communication has taken place between Fleming and the franchise so far.
“I have never heard anything like that. There has been no communication from Stephen Fleming to CSK either,” CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan told Sports Now.
Some reports suggest Ricky Ponting is also in the running.
Topics mentioned in this article
|
Sources
2/ https://sports.ndtv.com/cricket/after-rahul-dravid-another-india-great-refuses-to-apply-for-indian-cricket-team-coachs-job-report-5669684
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- PM Modi explains why he doesn't hold press conferences
- Samm-Art Williams, playwright, producer and actor, dies at 78
- After Rahul Dravid, another India big refuses to apply for head cricket team coach's job: report
- Researchers announce they have built a sarcasm detector using AI
- Working together for a healthier and safer world: WHO and IPU renew partnership
- Clinically administered ketamine showed good results for Angela's treatment-resistant depression
- Key Lessons from Glam-Aholic Lifestyle and Milano Di Rouge, Two Black-Owned Fashion Brands with Over $100 Million in Combined Sales
- Bollywood's A List Babies
- 4×100 relay breaks school record, highlights AARTFC Regionals
- Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange
- Report issues with multiple applications including Apple, iMessage, and FaceTime
- Putin meets Xi Jinping as sanctions weigh on Russian economy