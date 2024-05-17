After Rahul Dravid, another India big refuses to apply for head cricket team coach's job: report

The race for the next coach of the Indian cricket team is going to be interesting. Current coach Rahul Dravid's tenure ends with the 2024 T20 World Cup, which runs until the end of June. According to the advertisement, BCCI plans to have a new coach take over by July 1. This person will be in charge till the end of 2027. Basically, he will be responsible for guiding the team during the Champions Trophy 2025 and the ODI World Cup 2027. Several reports claim that the Indian cricket team may have a foreign coach after a long time.

According to a report in Sports starRahul Dravid, who was given an extension in the role after the 2023 ODI World Cup, informed the board in advance that he will no longer seek another extension due to personal reasons. The report added that some seniors asked him to continue with the Test team but he refused.

There was speculation that VVS Laxman, the head of the National Cricket Academy, would be one of the front-runners for the post. But he is also unlikely to challenge for the top job, the report said.

There has been a lot of talk around BCCI possibly approaching former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming to succeed Rahul Dravid as head coach of the Indian cricket team. Fleming is currently the head coach of Chennai Super Kings and during his tenure the team has won a record five Indian Premier League (IPL) titles. The Indian Express reported that BCCI considers Fleming a 'suitable candidate' due to his management skills and pedigree. However, CSK has denied such rumors and CEO Kasi Viswanathan said that no such communication has taken place between Fleming and the franchise so far.

“I have never heard anything like that. There has been no communication from Stephen Fleming to CSK either,” CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan told Sports Now.

Some reports suggest Ricky Ponting is also in the running.