The National Federation of Secondary Schools makes neck protectors mandatory nationwide





Memorials to Adam Johnson will hang on the neck of every high school hockey player in America next season. The National Federation of High Schools (NFHS) announced Thursday that it will require neck guards for all of the nation's high school programs when teams return to the ice later this year. Johnson, a Hibbing High School graduate and former University of Minnesota Duluth hockey player, died Oct. 28 after being struck in the throat by an opponent's skate blade while playing for the Nottingham Panthers of England's Elite Hockey League. His death sparked a global reckoning regarding the use of neck guards in hockey. Hockey organizations do not typically require neck guards, and they are not regularly used in the NHL, colleges, or major-league minor leagues; players say they feel uncomfortable or restrict movement. Since Johnson's death, some organizations, such as the International Ice Hockey Federation, have ordered the use of neck guards, and more and more players have chosen to use them and have spoken out in favor of their use. USA Hockey made a decision in January in line with the NFHS ruling, mandating neck protection for players 18 and younger and some 19-year-olds starting August 1. It recommended neck protection for older players, but did not require it. The NFHS decision affects more than 40,000 athletes nationwide; 33,013 boys at 1,601 high schools and 8,601 girls at 713 schools played hockey in 2022-2023, the most recent year for which data is available. According to the NFHS, 4,925 boys and 3,328 girls played high school hockey in Minnesota that season. A Minnesota State High School League official confirmed that the rule change will apply to Minnesota teams and said the league plans to release a statement on the change. Requiring neck guards for high school students is now NFHS Rule 3-4-4. The most successful boys hockey coach in Minnesota history agrees. “Any time you can avoid something so tragic, you have to act,” said Mike Randolph, who has 707 wins and is tied with Lorne Grosso for No. 1 in Minnesota history. Randolph, who coached at St. Thomas Academy for the past three seasons and will coach the Northern Lakes co-op program next season, said he has a “personal attachment” to the issue: His son Jake played youth hockey at Johnson. Randolph said he and St. Thomas Academy activities director Reid Hornung responded immediately after Johnson's death to ensure all Cadets players were wearing neck protection. He will do the same at Northern Lakes, he said, once the school district approves his hiring, a decision that will be made at a meeting Monday. “I'll take care of that right away,” he said. Neck protectors come in different shapes. Some are turtlenecks with built-in protection and some wrap around the neck. They often use Kevlar, the same product used in bulletproof vests. Randolph's point: Let's make prep hockey players bulletproof, too. “If you can save a life, do everything you can,” he said. “It's a great game. It's a dangerous game. We have to protect the athletes.”

