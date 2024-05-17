President Tinubu has congratulated Nigerian table tennis champion Aruna Quadri on winning the ITTF Africa Cup





Mr. Aruna Quadri, the Nigerian table tennis champion

*President Bola Ahmed Tinubu applauds Nigeria's Table Tennis Champion, Aruna Quadri, saying that the athlete's zeal for distinction, the will to succeed and the inventiveness to solve complex problems are exceptional qualities that characterize Nigerians Alexander Davis | ConsumerConnect President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated Nigerian table tennis pacer, Mr. Aruna Quadri, on winning the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Africa Cup title. Quadri recently recorded a resounding victory in the final match of the 2024 ITTF Africa Cup in Rwanda, regaining his title and consolidating his place as Africa's table tennis champion. Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, in a statement on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, noted that President Tinubu commended the table tennis star for his dogged pursuit of excellence even in the face of nagging obstacles. Tinubu said Quadri's zeal for distinction, determination to succeed and inventiveness to solve complex problems are the exceptional qualities that define Nigerians. The President also noted the recent progress in the country's sports sector, with notable performances at the African Games, Africa Cup of Nations and the World Relay Championships. He also stressed that his government would continue to promote the growth and development of sports in Nigeria. President Tinubu further assured Nigerians that his “government remains committed to expanding opportunities in various fields for Nigeria’s creative youths,” the presidential media aide said.

