Sports
Robinson qualifies for NCAA East First Round
BALTIMORE, Maryland (May 16, 2024) Senior striking Derik Robinson has reached a remarkable milestone in his athletic career. Through hard work and exceptional performance, he has qualified for the prestigious 2024 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field Championships East First Round. This prestigious event will take place May 22-25 at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky.
The NCAA East First Round is a highly competitive event that brings together the most talented track and field athletes from the Eastern region of the United States. Robinson's qualification places him among the elite. He will now have the opportunity to showcase his skills on a national stage and compete for a spot in the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field Championships.
Robinson will open regional championship action for the Bears in the men's long jump on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
“I'm extremely happy and excited for Derick,” he said Neville Hodge, Head track/cross country coach.“He has been injured for a while, but through it all he has always believed in Coach Smythe and his goal of playing in an NCAA Championship event.”
“In a week he will have the opportunity to make his dream come true and follow all the Morganites who have that experience. Today is also his birthday and he will graduate on Saturday. What more could you want? Never give up on your dreams.”
On April 20, Robinson demonstrated his impressive long jump abilities at the annual Legacy Track & Field Meet, where he rose to a qualifying mark of 7.41 meters. Just a few weeks later, at the MEAC Outdoor Championships in Norfolk, Virginia, Robinson surpassed his previous mark, achieving a career-best distance of 7.62 meters. This remarkable jump earned him a bronze medal, solidifying his status as one of the top long jumpers in the conference.
Robinson, a product of St. Thomas, Jamaica, will be ranked nationally next week T no. 36 in the long jump in the NCAA East Region.
“Derick has worked extremely hard to get to this point,” he said Janice Smythe, Associate Head Athletics/Cross Country Coach. “His goal all season was to qualify for the NCAA and seeing him get to this point was very rewarding. He had many highs and lows throughout the season, but he remained committed.”
“I am extremely happy for him and I know he is looking forward to the experience and representing Morgan at that level.”
Robinson's journey is an inspiration to all athletes who strive to achieve their dreams. It reminds us that with hard work, dedication and unwavering support, anything is possible.
The top 12 finishers from each event will advance to the NCAA Championships, held June 5-8 in Eugene, Oregon.
ESPN+ will provide daily coverage of the East First Round match.
Tickets are for salehere.
Below is the schedule of events for the 2024 NCAA East and West first rounds:
FOLLOW US IN CYBERSPACE
There are many ways to keep up with MSU athletics online and on the way:
Visit www.morganstatebears.com, the official website of Bears Athletics, for news, schedules, stats, bios and more.
Follow us on social media:
Facebook: /MorganStateBears
Twitter: @MorganStBears
Instagram: /MorganStateBears
ABOUT MORGAN
Founded in 1867, Morgan State University is Carnegie-classifiedhigh research (R2)institution offering more than 126 academic programs leading to degrees from the baccalaureate to the doctorate. Like Maryland'sLeading public urban research universityand the only university with a complete campusdesignated as a national treasurethrough the National Trust for Historic Preservation, Morgan serves a multi-ethnic and multi-racial student body and works to ensure that the doors of higher education are opened as wide as possible to as many people as possible. For more information about Morgan State University, visitwww.morgan.edu.
|
Sources
2/ https://morganstatebears.com/news/2024/5/16/mens-track-and-field-robinson-qualifies-for-ncaa-east-first-round.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Robinson qualifies for NCAA East First Round
- USPTO Considers Changing Enforceability of Patents Subject to Terminal Disclaimer | HUB
- Apple could pay up to $349 in settlement for the iPhone 7. Registration deadline is approaching.
- World News In Brief: More attacks in Ukraine, appeal for rights for jailed Nigerian singer, International Day Against Homophobia
- 2024 US election: What problems does Joe Biden have in the race for the White House? | BBC Newsnight
- Working together for a healthier and safer world: WHO and IPU renew partnership
- China and Russia reaffirm ties as Moscow continues Ukraine offensive
- Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni fall in love
- FE News | Actor and dementia choir advocate praises college student nursing choir
- President Tinubu has congratulated Nigerian table tennis champion Aruna Quadri on winning the ITTF Africa Cup
- Transgender girl discriminated against over Mississippi school's dress code, ACLU says
- Survey reveals video games are a hobby for 190 million Americans