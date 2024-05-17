Robinson qualifies for NCAA East First Round

BALTIMORE, Maryland (May 16, 2024) Senior striking Derik Robinson has reached a remarkable milestone in his athletic career. Through hard work and exceptional performance, he has qualified for the prestigious 2024 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field Championships East First Round. This prestigious event will take place May 22-25 at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky.

The NCAA East First Round is a highly competitive event that brings together the most talented track and field athletes from the Eastern region of the United States. Robinson's qualification places him among the elite. He will now have the opportunity to showcase his skills on a national stage and compete for a spot in the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field Championships.

Robinson will open regional championship action for the Bears in the men's long jump on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

“I'm extremely happy and excited for Derick,” he said Neville Hodge , Head track/cross country coach.“He has been injured for a while, but through it all he has always believed in Coach Smythe and his goal of playing in an NCAA Championship event.”

“In a week he will have the opportunity to make his dream come true and follow all the Morganites who have that experience. Today is also his birthday and he will graduate on Saturday. What more could you want? Never give up on your dreams.”

On April 20, Robinson demonstrated his impressive long jump abilities at the annual Legacy Track & Field Meet, where he rose to a qualifying mark of 7.41 meters. Just a few weeks later, at the MEAC Outdoor Championships in Norfolk, Virginia, Robinson surpassed his previous mark, achieving a career-best distance of 7.62 meters. This remarkable jump earned him a bronze medal, solidifying his status as one of the top long jumpers in the conference.

Robinson, a product of St. Thomas, Jamaica, will be ranked nationally next week T no. 36 in the long jump in the NCAA East Region.

“Derick has worked extremely hard to get to this point,” he said Janice Smythe , Associate Head Athletics/Cross Country Coach. “His goal all season was to qualify for the NCAA and seeing him get to this point was very rewarding. He had many highs and lows throughout the season, but he remained committed.”

“I am extremely happy for him and I know he is looking forward to the experience and representing Morgan at that level.”

Robinson's journey is an inspiration to all athletes who strive to achieve their dreams. It reminds us that with hard work, dedication and unwavering support, anything is possible.

The top 12 finishers from each event will advance to the NCAA Championships, held June 5-8 in Eugene, Oregon.

ESPN+ will provide daily coverage of the East First Round match.

Tickets are for salehere.

Below is the schedule of events for the 2024 NCAA East and West first rounds:



