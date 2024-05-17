



ICC MEN'S T20 WORLD CUP 2024 WARM-UP MATCHES CONFIRMED ICC Men's T20 World Cup playing conditions available here

Tickets for the West Indies vs Australia warm-up match in Trinidad are now on sale The official warm-up matches for the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup have been announced. Matches are scheduled from Monday, May 27 to Saturday, June 1 in the United States and at two locations in Trinidad and Tobago in the West Indies. The venues hosting the 16 warm-up matches are Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas, Broward County Stadium, Broward County, Florida, and Queens Park Oval and Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago. Warm-up matches will last 20 overs per side and will not carry international T20 status as teams will be allowed to field all members of their 15-player squad. Unlike the previous rights cycle, teams now have the option to play up to two warm-up matches depending on arrival time at the event. The West Indies vs Australia match at Queens Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago on Thursday, May 30 is open to fans, tickets are available from tickets.t20worldcup.com or box offices at the National Cricket Center and Queens Park Oval from May 16. The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 playing conditions are also now available here. Warm-up competition schedule: Monday May 27 Canada vs. Nepal, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas 10:30 am Oman v Papua New Guinea, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago 3:00 PM Namibia v Uganda, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago 7pm Tuesday May 28 Sri Lanka v Netherlands, Broward County Stadium, Broward County, Florida 10:30 am Bangladesh v USA, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas 10:30 am Australia v Namibia, Queens Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago 7pm Wednesday May 29 South Africa intra-squad, Broward County Stadium, Broward County, Florida 10:30am Afghanistan v Oman, Queens Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago 1pm Thursday May 30 Nepal vs USA, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas 10:30am Scotland v Uganda, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago 10.30am Netherlands vs. Canada, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas 3 p.m Namibia v Papua New Guinea, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago 3:00 PM West Indies v Australia, Queens Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago 7pm Friday May 31 Ireland v Sri Lanka, Broward County Stadium, Broward County, Florida 10.30am Scotland v Afghanistan, Queens Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago 10.30am Saturday June 1 Bangladesh v India, TB VS venue Ticket prices for the warm-up match between West Indies and Australia: Adults: $24 extra tickets.t20worldcup.com US$30/TT$200 at Trinidad ticket counters Seniors and children 16 years and younger: $12 extra tickets.t20worldcup.com US15/TT$100 at Trinidad ticket counters

