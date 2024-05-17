Sports
ICC MEN'S T20 WORLD CUP 2024 WARM-UP MATCHES CONFIRMED
ICC MEN'S T20 WORLD CUP 2024 WARM-UP MATCHES CONFIRMED
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup playing conditions available here
- Tickets for the West Indies vs Australia warm-up match in Trinidad are now on sale
The official warm-up matches for the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup have been announced. Matches are scheduled from Monday, May 27 to Saturday, June 1 in the United States and at two locations in Trinidad and Tobago in the West Indies.
The venues hosting the 16 warm-up matches are Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas, Broward County Stadium, Broward County, Florida, and Queens Park Oval and Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago.
Warm-up matches will last 20 overs per side and will not carry international T20 status as teams will be allowed to field all members of their 15-player squad. Unlike the previous rights cycle, teams now have the option to play up to two warm-up matches depending on arrival time at the event.
The West Indies vs Australia match at Queens Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago on Thursday, May 30 is open to fans, tickets are available from tickets.t20worldcup.com or box offices at the National Cricket Center and Queens Park Oval from May 16.
The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 playing conditions are also now available here.
Warm-up competition schedule:
Monday May 27
Canada vs. Nepal, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas 10:30 am
Oman v Papua New Guinea, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago 3:00 PM
Namibia v Uganda, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago 7pm
Tuesday May 28
Sri Lanka v Netherlands, Broward County Stadium, Broward County, Florida 10:30 am
Bangladesh v USA, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas 10:30 am
Australia v Namibia, Queens Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago 7pm
Wednesday May 29
South Africa intra-squad, Broward County Stadium, Broward County, Florida 10:30am
Afghanistan v Oman, Queens Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago 1pm
Thursday May 30
Nepal vs USA, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas 10:30am
Scotland v Uganda, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago 10.30am
Netherlands vs. Canada, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas 3 p.m
Namibia v Papua New Guinea, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago 3:00 PM
West Indies v Australia, Queens Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago 7pm
Friday May 31
Ireland v Sri Lanka, Broward County Stadium, Broward County, Florida 10.30am
Scotland v Afghanistan, Queens Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago 10.30am
Saturday June 1
Bangladesh v India, TB VS venue
Ticket prices for the warm-up match between West Indies and Australia:
Adults:
$24 extra tickets.t20worldcup.com
US$30/TT$200 at Trinidad ticket counters
Seniors and children 16 years and younger:
$12 extra tickets.t20worldcup.com
US15/TT$100 at Trinidad ticket counters
|
Sources
2/ https://www.windiescricket.com/news/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2024-warm-up-matches-confirmed/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Senator John Fetterman introduces mental health legislation
- Robert Hamer obituary – Fairbanks, AK
- ICC MEN'S T20 WORLD CUP 2024 WARM-UP MATCHES CONFIRMED
- Understanding sustainable fashion communication and consumption
- Vertex AIE Endpoint | Configuration Connector Documentation | Google Cloud
- Uganda seeks potential uranium production: Uranium & Fuel
- Thursday morning What's up: A 4.0-meter earthquake hits the NorCal coast – SFist
- Matt Gaetz and other Republicans head to Trump trial
- President Erdoan grants amnesty to those convicted on February 28
- 2 accused of shooting man while taking out trash in Hollywood neighborhood
- Robinson qualifies for NCAA East First Round
- USPTO Considers Changing Enforceability of Patents Subject to Terminal Disclaimer | HUB