EA Sports College Football 25 release date, covers revealed: Video game returns in July after 11-year hiatus





EA Sports announced the official release date for the upcoming video game “College Football 25” on Thursday and also shared the covers for the regular and deluxe editions of the highly anticipated title. The first college football video game to be published after an eleven-year hiatus is set to be releasedMichigan running back Donovan Edwards, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers and Colorado athlete Travis Hunter on the covers, which were partially leaked last week. As for “College Football 25” itself, the game will be released on Friday, July 19. A more complete announcement will come this Friday, with EA Sports expected to drop more gameplay footage and additional teases for the game. The deluxe edition of “College Football 25″ appeared on the PlayStation Storelast week with the option for fans to wishlist the game. That version's cover art included Edwards, Ewers, Hunter, Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, Georgia quarterback Carson Beck and Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins, as well as unnamed players from programs such as Clemson, USC and Notre Dame. EA Sports

Speaking of Ewers, his backup at Texas,Arch Manning probably won't appear in the gameif hewas not among the more than 10,000 players who signed up for the game. Players signed up for “College Football 25” will receive $600 NIL checks, while several high-profile athletes have signed more lucrative deals, including branding and trailer appearances for the title ahead of the game's release in summer 2024. In February, EA Sports confirmed that the revival of the college football video game series, which has been on hold since 2013, will be released this summer. The company released a hype trailer and released renders of some in-game assets, including player models, mascots and stadiums. What you need to know about the cover stars Michigan RB Donovan Edwards CBS Sports Top 100 Rankings: Unranked Edwards may be seen by some as a curious choice to absolutely lead the way, but reigning national champion Michigan deserves to be primarily represented and it has lost a host of players to the NFL draft. Defensive tackle Mason Graham and cornerback Will Johnson Jr. are better players, but they don't have the mass appeal of Edwards. Edwards rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns on just six carries in the title win vs. Washington. With Blake Corum gone, he gets the backfield largely to himself. He would eventually become one brilliant choice as cover boy. Texas QB Quinn Ewers CBS Sports Top 100 Ranking: No. 15 As Texas migrates to the SEC, all eyes will be on Quinn Ewers to see if the former No. 1 overall recruit can make the final leap into elite, national championship-winning quarterback. He has a loaded system of skill players around him. More games like his road show at Alabama (349 yards, three touchdowns in a win) or Big 12 Championship throttling of Oklahoma State (454 yards, four touchdowns) will work just fine. Colorado CB Travis Hunter CBS Sports Top 100 Ranking: No. 1 The most famous guy in all of college football is Travis Hunter, who plays both ways for a Colorado team that gets no shortage of headlines. Hunter will likely stick with cornerback in the N.F.L, where he is a projected top-3 pick. Hunter was the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2022 who sent shockwaves on Signing Day when he left Florida State to sign with Jackson State and Deion Sanders. When Sanders left Jackson State for the head coaching job at Colorado in 2023, Hunter followed. He's pure dynamite. MORE: Projects the highest rated players in the NCAA 25 video game

