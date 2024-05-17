Prep tennis: Columbia River girls tennis sends six players to 2A state





Naturally, when a team is as close as the Columbia River girls tennis players are, looking forward to the actual trip to state would be a highlight. That's what River freshman Jenny Serebriakova said she's looking forward to seeing the entire team in one vehicle heading north to Seattle next weekend. “I'm excited about that,” she said. It will be fun. Serebriakova is joined at state by juniors Emma Lungwitz and Sydney Dreves, sophomore Annie Morgan and seniors Shaylin Murphy and Annabella Madrigal, as they were all in the top four at the 2A district tournament on Thursday at the Vancouver Tennis Center. In fact, they all played against each other in the singles and doubles finals. Serebriakova defeated Lungwitz 7-6 (4), 6-3 in a two-hour singles final, and the doubles team of Dreves and Morgan defeated Murphy and Madrigal for the title, 6-1, 6-0.

Breathe in and exhale and prepare for a long game, Serebriakova said, which helped her get through it. Serebriakova and Lungwitz played a lot of long rallies and threw a lot of tennis balls as the match progressed. However, playing indoors changed the game somewhat. The ceiling was bad! said Lungwitz, who hit the vaulted ceiling with more than a few lobs for a lost point. Last week in the 2A Greater St. Helens League tournament, Lungwitz defeated Serebriakova 6-2, 6-3 on outdoor courts at Ridgefield High School.

She just outlasted me,” Lungwitz said of Thursday's game. It was a fairly even match. I can't even remember the last time I won a tiebreaker. This will be the third state trip for Lungwitz, who finished fourth in 2023 and sixth in 2022. “I would like to finish fourth or better,” she said. Just want to do it right. For Dreves, this is a chance to defend the 2A state doubles title she won last year playing with her sister Lauren, who was back from Auburn University to watch the district finals.

That experience will benefit Morgan as she makes her first state appearance. I know the path, so I can help her, Dreves said. With Rivers' six players advancing, a team title would not be out of the question. After all, River finished second last year. You prepare for these moments, and we showed that during these tournaments, Dreves said. You always want to make it to state. And maybe beat your teammates to do it. Of course, that is always the end goal, Dreves said. Ridgefield's doubles team of juniors Ella Norman and Abigail Vance and Mark Morris senior Madelyn Hetland, who placed third in singles, also qualified for 2A state by placing third. 4A bi-district Two-time defending 4A state singles champion Hailey Kerker of Camas won the Kent bi-district title Thursday, and teammate Yvonne Yin placed fourth. Defending state doubles champions Taryn Kerker and Fiona Zou of Camas placed third. The Union team of Lana and Kayla Saopraseuth also qualified for 4A state as the top seven advanced.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.columbian.com/news/2024/may/16/prep-tennis-columbia-river-girls-tennis-sending-six-players-to-2a-state/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos