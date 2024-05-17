Kansas State University





MANHATTAN, Kan. K-State's track and field teams will be represented by 25 athletes at the NCAA West Preliminary in Fayetteville, Ark., Wednesday, May 22 through Sunday, May 25 at John McDonnell Field. K-State's track and field teams will be represented by 25 athletes at the NCAA West Preliminary in Fayetteville, Ark., Wednesday, May 22 through Sunday, May 25 at John McDonnell Field. The NCAA Division I Athletics Committee will select 48 individuals and 24 relay teams for each event to compete in the first round of the Outdoor Championships, which are divided into two preliminary rounds, East and West. In addition to the 25 selections, senior Urte Bacianskaite was announced as a qualifier for the women's heptathlon in the NCAA Championships, which will take place June 5-8 in Eugene, Oregon. The West Preliminary will feature 17 men and women competing in field events, eight of which will be on the track, including the men's 4×400 relay team. K-State's Big 12 hammer throw champions, senior Kade McCall and junior Monique Hardie , has the highest ranking heading into NCAA competition at No. 8 and No. 12. McCall threw his personal-best 71.87 m/235-9 at the Jim Click Shootout on April 5-6. During that same match, Hardy threw her best season distance of 64.65 m/212-1. Other throwers in women's events include seniors Charlotte Cattermole-Williams in the hammer, sophomore Tamaiah Koonce in the discus for her second year in a row and junior Daisy Monie in the discus throw and shot put, together with three other junior ladies Grace Thompson and seniors Jasmine Greer And Jaycee Schroder . The men's throwers include seniors Andreas White and sophomores Nate Collier in discus and freshmen Riley Marx and oldest Joe Place in javelin throwing. Marx becomes the youngest athlete for K-State, recording his personal best throw of 68.04 m/223-3 in 3rd place at the Big 12 Championship. Five Wildcats will compete in the high jump, sophomores Aaron Antoine junior Marcus Gelpi and oldest Devon Richardson for men and sophomores Sharie Enoe and junior Vanessa Mercera among the ladies. Antoine and Gelpi both enter the competition with a season's best height of 2.15m/7-0.50 from the Ward Haylett Invitational on April 26. Richardson will also compete in the men's triple jump. On the track, K-State has three runners in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, juniors Tommy Hazen second year Cecilia Visser and oldest Hannah Stewart . Hazen recorded his personal best time in the steep chase at the conference championship, jumping to No. 5 in the K-State top-10 all-time with a time of 8:51.57. The 4×400 relay men, freshmen Nen Matlock and seniors Kyle Gale , Jaimie Grandma And Eugene Oma , will compete together for the fourth time this season. The team ran their fastest time of 3:04.42 at the Mt SAC Relays on April 20, which is the fourth fastest time in K-State records. Gale and E. Omalla will also run individually in the 400-meter dash. Sophomore Jourdin Edwards will also participate as a sprinter in the 400 meter hurdles. The NCAA West Preliminary will stream on ESPN+ all four days at the start of the track events. This is how you follow the 'Cats': For complete information on the K-State Track and Field and Cross Country Teams, visit www.kstatesports.com and follow the team's social media channels at X (formerly Twitter), Wires, Facebook And Instagram.

