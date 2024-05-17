EA Sports College Football 25 Release Date, Cover Stars Revealed

College football video game fanatics finally have a date.

EA Sports College Football 25 will be released worldwide on July 19 and for the first time ever, history will be made with active college football players on the game's cover.

Colorado cornerback/receiver Travis Hunter, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers and Michigan running back Donovan Edwards will be the game's cover stars, EA Sports told USA TODAY Sports. The trio will be found in both the standard and deluxe editions of the game.

A full reveal of the game will launch on Friday.

The EA Sports video game franchise, which started in 1993, has had players on the cover for most versions. But when previous versions of the NCAA Football game had players on the cover, they were in their college gear but had already left the college ranks by the time the game came out.

According to EA Sports, Hunter, Ewers and Edwards are three of the more than 10,000 college football players expected to play in the game. The likeness of players without compensation was the reason why the NCAA Football franchise went bankrupt in 2013 and why no college football video game has been released since. But with name, image and likeness running rampant in college sports, EA Sports will compensate players with $600 and a free copy of the game in exchange for their likeness.

All the cover stars told reporters it's a surreal moment to have the honor.

All three of them will remember us because we were the first guys on the cover to kind of bring it back, Ewers said. It is a unique opportunity to be on the cover of the game.

EA Sports College Football 25 Details

EA Sports College Football 25 will be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Standard and deluxe editions of EA Sports College Football 25 are available for pre-order. EA Sports also offers the MVP Bundle, which includes the deluxe editions of EA SPORTS College Football 25 and Madden NFL 25. The prices for the versions are:

Standard Edition: $69.99

Deluxe Edition: $99.99

MVP Bundle: $149.99

Purchase of any version of the game includes an Alma Mater Ultimate Team Pack, Cover Athletes Ultimate Team Pack and Bring Glory Home Ultimate Team Pack. The deluxe version and MVP bundle come with three days of early access to both games and “a variety of other benefits,” including 4,600 college football points, presumably in-game currency, and a hopeful Heisman ultimate team pack.

The full reveal, which usually includes a trailer for the game, will take place on Friday. EA Sports said more details will be revealed “over the summer” ahead of the release date.

'It's a dream come true'

The news of the video game's cover athletes was expected on Friday thanks to a leak on the PlayStation Store. The cover of the deluxe edition of the game features the three stars, along with Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, Georgia quarterback Carson Beck and Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins. EA Sports said he was surprised by the leak.

Edwards, Ewers and Hunter were all contacted about the leak, and they all played coy to avoid confirming whether it was true. Edwards was doing a charity event at a hospital, and when the staff came to congratulate him on being on the cover, he just looked at them strangely and told them he had no idea.

Thanks to the three stars for not spilling the beans when it's clear how excited they are to be on the cover. All three players reminisced about playing NCAA Football 14 when it was released in 2013, and Hunter said he still plays it to this day. When EA Sports contacted them while they were on the cover, they all said it was one of the easiest yeses ever.

“I wasn't going to turn them down,” Hunter said. It's a dream come true.

They will be compensated for their likeness in the game, but no details have been given as to whether cover athletes will receive additional compensation than other players in the game. None of them said this played a role in their decision.

There was no amount of money involved in an opportunity like this, Edwards said.

As for where it ranks in terms of personal achievement, Hunter said that tops the list with the dream of getting drafted by the NFL, which should happen once he leaves college. For Edwards, it's certainly up there with a Big 10 championship and a national championship.

The game is expected to be played by thousands of people across the country when it is released this summer, and it will be the talk of the locker room in Texas for a while, Ewers said, ahead of some intense matches between teammates. Hunter added that whenever he and his team have downtime during preseason camp or during the season, they will play the game. Ewers even threw a light-hearted challenge at Hunter so he could show him what a real baller is like.

The players had no details about the game to share. What they can say is that people should play this game with the belief that it will be an incredible experience to play.

Hopefully they go into it with an open mind, instead of just closing their minds and just wanting to be haters, Ewers said.

Edwards is the second consecutive Michigan player to be on the cover of a college football video game, after former quarterback Denard Robinson was the cover star for NCAA Football 14. It's the first time a school has had back-to-back players on the cover , and so has Michigan. the most cover athletes from any school to appear in an EA Sports college football video game. Charles Woodson and Desmond Howard were present at previous editions.

While Edwards may join an elite list of Wolverines, he also cherishes the moment with his fellow cover athletes. They all met in person to do the photo shoot together, and know that they will now have a bond between them for the rest of their lives.

It's a brotherhood we have forever, Edwards said. No one can take this experience away from us.