Rising tennis professionals will compete this week in Bethany Beach | The latest from WDEL News

There may not be much in common with the green grass of Wimbledon and the sandy shores of Bethany Beach, Delaware, but for a group of tennis pros this week, they're hoping the Quiet Resort will be a launching pad in their careers.
The 11th annual Vacasa Pro Women's Open takes place through Sunday at Sea Colony, a $25,000 USTA Pro Circuit Event that offers not only money but valuable ranking points for aspiring pros.
The clay court event is one of 18 events at the W25 level, generally three rungs below the more prestigious WTA 125 events that would attract players found at majors.
There are two top 300 players in the field this week: No. 1 seed Maria Mateas (268) and Jamie Loeb (284).
Mateas, Loeb and the other thirty players in the field hope to follow in the footsteps of two Americans currently ranked in the Top 15 who played at Bethany.
Danielle Collins is currently ranked 15th and was as high as 7th in 2022, the year she reached the final of the Australian Open, where she also reached the 2019 semi-finals.
Just two years before that trip to the last four in Melbourne, she won the championship on the clay courts of Sea Colony, losing just 20 games in five matches.
Jessica Pegula is currently ranked No. 5 in the world and reached a quarterfinal in 2018, but just four years later she reached the quarterfinals at the Australian Open, French Open and US Open on her way to a No. 3 ranking.
This year's field includes wildcard Amelia Honer, the No. 3-ranked player in the Mid-Atlantic Region, who plays for UC Santa Barbara, and just upset No. 4 tournament seed Victoria Hu in a three-set match to accomplish this Round of 16 of the year.
Honer teamed with Slade Coetzee of the University of Delaware in the doubles draw, but they had to bow out of the tournament after a first-round win.
The six-court action continues on Thursday at 9am, with the singles semi-finals and doubles finals on Saturday, and the singles championship on Sunday.
There is no entry to view the action, and tournament director Thomas Johnston recommends viewing the action from both the side and behind if you want to get an up-close look at professional tennis.
“The main thing I would look at is their athleticism and how fast they swing (their rackets). I think people would be surprised. I would also look at their behavior, especially between points, and see how they handle themselves , and how they respond to adversity.”
There will be a lot of adversity and pressure, as even the top prizes probably won't cover the cost of a week's stay in the Bethany area, but a championship can bring a trophy, and more importantly, the ranking points that give you an edge. step closer to the Top 100 and tennis' biggest stages.