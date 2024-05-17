Marchand may return from injury for Game 6, says part of playoff hockey is 'trying to hurt someone' – The Journal

Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) skates with the puck as Florida Panthers center Kevin Stenlund (82) defends during the first period of Game 2 of a second-round series of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in Sunrise, Florida (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand wasn't too upset about the disputed goal he conceded that has sidelined him for the past two games. Because he believes hurt players in the postseason come with the territory.

The more guys you take out, the more advantage your team has,” Marchand said Thursday on the eve of Game 6 against Florida. the Bruins try to avoid play-off elimination. “People don't say that, but that's just a fact of the game. So every time you step on the ice, someone's trying to hurt someone. That's just the way it goes in the playoffs.”

Marchand may be back in the lineup Friday after being out since being staggered following a blow to the head from Panthers forward Sam Bennett in the first period of Game 3. Bennett, who was not penalized for the play, has denied calling Marchand intentional to have beaten.

When asked if he thought it was a cheap shot, Marchand said: I think he got away with it, but I mean, that's part of the game and certainly part of playoff hockey.

It sucks to be on the other side, but things like that happen, Marchand added as his team trailed 3-2. I'm not going to sit here and complain about it. … Part of the playoffs is trying to hurt every player on the other team.”

Like Boston, Colorado returns home Friday with a chance to avoid elimination against Dallas. Nathan MacKinnon Kale Makar and the avalanche gathered to seize took a lead into the third period on Wednesday and relied on the great play of goalkeeper Alexandar Georgiev to secure a 5-3 victory. It was the first lead of the series for the Avalanche, aside from Miles Wood's overtime winner that ended Game 1.

It was great, MacKinnon said succinctly about playing up front as the Avalanche moved up 3-2 in the series. It was do or die and we just couldn't lay any more eggs.”

The Avalanche are trying to make some team history, as they have never won a series where they were down 3-1. Under that circumstance, they are 0-5 and have only once advanced a series to a decisive Game 7. That was in 2020, against Dallas in the second round. That was also a unique situation, with the games being played in the Canadian bubble during the pandemic-affected season.

It (Wednesday's match) was our first full 60 of this series, MacKinnon said. If we can continue to do that, our chances are good.

Colorado's victory guaranteed that all four second-round series will last at least six games. That kind of balance in Round No. 2 has only happened five times in NHL history, according to league research. The last time was 2017.

The Avalanche regrouped Wednesday in Dallas after being surprised by the news that Valeri Nichushkin, the team's leading scorer in the playoffs with nine, suspended for six months without pay as he entered Phase 3 of the league's player assistance program. The team found out just before Monday's 5-1 loss to the Stars.

Now that it was time to process it and move on, the Avalanche played more like the version that won the 2022 Stanley Cup title.

You're playing desperate hockey now, said Makar, who scored two goals on Wednesday. Everyone has to play on the edge.”

The Avalanche had the league's best home record during the regular season, but lost two straight on home ice in the Dallas Series.

Before Game 5, Colorado coach Jared Bednar split up the talented tandem of MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen. MacKinnon played alongside good friend Jonathan Drouin and Artturi Lehkonen, while Rantanen was often paired with Zach Parise and Casey Mittelstadt. Both lines came through.

At some point you might have to change it to get a spark,” Bednar said.

The Stars missed an opportunity to qualify and get some extra rest.

We're trying not to shut it down so we can get more rest,” said Stars forward Joe Pavelski, who scored his first goal of the 2024 playoffs on Wednesday. We're trying to get closure so we can move forward, however we can get it done.”

FLORIDA at BOSTON, Panthers lead 3-2, 7:00 PM EDT (TNT)

Given an extra day between games, Bruins coach Jim Montgomery expects players to have more energy.

Fans too. But please be patient.

When your fans start booing you, it affects your players. That's just how it is, Montgomery said. It's not a lack of effort. Players don't try to win. They are. Sometimes you have to be patient. …It's easier to be patient along the way. You can be down 1-0 and still play your game. Those things play a role. They just do that.

DALLAS at COLORADO, Stars Lead 3-2, 10:00 PM EDT (TNT)

The Stars are 20-3 all-time in a best-of-seven series when leading 3-2.

The fourth (win) is always the hardest, Dallas forward Jason Robertson said.

Colorado found its form on special teams on Wednesday, scoring two power-play goals. The Avalanche were 0 for 8 in the previous three games.

It's about having that different mentality, that attacking mentality, and not trying to drop back or look for the perfect play,” Makar explained.

AP Sports Writer Stephen Hawkins contributed to this report.

Colorado Avalanche goalie Alexandar Georgiev (40), center Nathan MacKinnon (29) and defenseman Devon Toews (7) react after beating the Dallas Stars 5-3 in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second round playoff series, Wednesday, May 15, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) skates near his bench after scoring a goal against the Dallas Stars during the third period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second round playoff series, Wednesday, May 15, 2024, in Dallas. The Avalanche won 5-3. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar, left, reacts during the third period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Dallas Stars, Wednesday, May 15, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Colorado Avalanche goalie Alexandar Georgiev (40) makes a save against the Dallas Stars during the third period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second round playoff series, Wednesday, May 15, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Boston Bruins goalies Jeremy Swayman, left, and Linus Ullmark celebrate after the Bruins beat the Florida Panthers 2-1 during Game 5 of the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Sunrise, Florida. AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman makes a save during the second period of Game 5 of the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Florida Panthers, Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Sunrise, Florida. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman looks back as a shot from Florida Panthers center Sam Reinhart (not pictured) goes into the goal during the second period of Game 5 of the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Sunrise, Florida (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Sam Bennett (9) of the Florida Panthers checks on Brad Marchand (63) of the Boston Bruins during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second round playoff series on Friday, May 10, 2024 in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)