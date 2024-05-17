Women's Track & Field finishes fifth at the Outdoor Championships in the Atlantic Region





CORTLAND, NY The RIT women's track and field team finished fifth out of 43 teams Thursday after the final day of competition at the 2024 Atlantic Region Outdoor Championships. Geneseo took first place with 81 points, ahead of Rochester (59) and Rowan (54) in the top three. RIT finished with 39 points. Sophomore Sadie Rose won the 200 with a finish of 24.57

THURSDAY

Shot put final 5. Emily DiMarco 13.27m

11. Marinna Heichberger 12.33m 1,500 Final 10. Amelia Gilbert 4:48.76

14. Sierra Danieu 4:53.29

16. Sydney Burgard 4:55.60 400 Final 15. Caroline Hill 58.71 800 Final 25. Abby Nautel 2:25.75 Discus final 3. Emily DiMarco 46.35m (PROGRAM RECORDING) 7. Bailee Drummond 41.90m Final 400 hurdles 14. Justine Draper 1:07.40

15. Samantha Crisci 1:07.41 200 Final 1. Sadie Rose 24.57

12. Caroline Hill 25.96 4×800 relay 6. RIDE A Sydney Burgard , Sierra Danieu , Amelia Gilbert , Abby Nautel 9:45.03 WEDNESDAY

Javelin Throw Final 22. Sonya Shivok 26.83m

23. Abby Carpenter 26.34m Long jump final 8. Allison rules 5.39m 4×100 relay 7. RIDE A Allison rules , Sadie Rose , Rania Sabri , Caroline Hill 48.72 (PROGRAM RECORDING) Preliminary round 100 hurdles 16. Allison rules 3:50 p.m Pole vault final 3. Catherine Vos 3.58 m 4×400 relay 4. RIDE A Caroline Hill , Violet Ameele , Samantha Crisci , Sadie Rose 3:55.78 (PROGRAM RECORDING) 5,000 Final 27. Theresia Georgia 18:53.52 10,000 Final 20. Katie Cobos 40:46.08

