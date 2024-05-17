Sports
Nepal's former cricket captain has been acquitted of rape on appeal
This handout photo, taken and released on March 31, 2018, by the Delhi Daredevils cricket team, shows Nepali cricketer and Delhi Daredevils player Sandeep Lamichhane (R) smiling during a training session in Delhi.
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AFP) – Former Nepalese cricket captain Sandeep Lamichhane was convicted on appeal on Wednesday and given an eight-year prison sentence for rape. He was allowed to resume his sporting career, despite the bleak consequences of the case.
Lamichhane was accused of raping a young woman at a Kathmandu hotel in 2022 but was released on bail and returned to the team to compete in international tournaments as his lengthy trial dragged on.
The 23-year-old was suspended by the Nepal Cricket Association following his conviction late last year, but remained free following his conviction pending the outcome of his appeal.
“I am grateful to everyone for all the support during this time,” Lamichhane said outside the court, where he was greeted by cheering fans.
“In the coming days, I will try as much as possible to take Nepal much higher than before.”
The Cricket Association of Nepal said Lamichhane was free to resume his career.
“He has been relieved of suspension from all domestic and international cricket activities,” association president Chatur Bahadur Chand said in a statement.
The verdict and quick end to his ban comes two weeks before Nepal is set to begin its Twenty20 World Cup campaign in the United States and the West Indies.
Nepal's squad has already departed, but Lamichhane could still be a late inclusion under the tournament's rules.
Lamichhane has consistently denied the charges against him and enjoyed strong public support despite the accusation.
Dozens of fans cheered and celebrated outside the court after the verdict was announced.
“We all know he is innocent, so they gathered here and united for his justice,” said 21-year-old fan Asmita Chettri.
– Cricket Poster Boy –
Lamichhane was once the poster child for cricket in Nepal and his success on the field as a leg-spinner has dramatically raised the profile of the sport in the Himalayan republic.
In 2022, when an arrest warrant was first issued in the case, Lamichhane initially did not return from Jamaica, where he was playing in the Caribbean Premier League.
He was dismissed as national captain and arrested, but Nepal lifted his initial playing ban when he was released on bail.
This allowed him to remain in the national team, including during last year's Asia Cup.
But his continued playing career has also sparked anger and led some Nepalis to disown the team.
The Scottish cricketers refused to shake his hand after their matches at an international tournament in Dubai.
Cricket does not enjoy the same admiration in mountainous Nepal as elsewhere in South Asia.
But the sport has grown in popularity, with Nepal being granted one-day international status by the world governing body in 2018.
Lamichhane was instrumental in this rise as the most sought-after Nepali cricketer in lucrative leagues around the world.
The leg-spinner's big break came when he was picked for the Indian Premier League, the richest cricket tournament in the world, in 2018.
According to police, around 2,300 cases of rape were reported in Nepal in the 2021-2022 financial year, but rights advocates say many more cases are going unreported.
Only a handful of women in Nepal spoke out during the #MeToo movement, and those accused have faced little or no consequences for the accusations.
