Alabama football recruiting tracker
The Alabama Crimson Tide football program has been recruiting at an elite level for nearly two decades under former head coach Nick Saban. New head coach Kalen DeBoer looks to uphold Saban's standard and the Class of 2025 is his first chance to do so.
Current obligations [Sorted by Commitment Date]
- Anthony “Turbo” Rogers, RB, 5-8, 185, Montgomery, Ala.
- Myles Johnson, LB, 6-1, 220, Brewton, Ala.
- Antonio Coleman, DL, 6-2, 285, Saraland, Ala.
- Zymear Smith, CB, 6-0, 170, Ridgley, Md.
- Derick Smith, WR, 6-1, 185, Selma, Ala.
- Darrell “Duke” Johnson, LB, 6-1, 200, Eastman, Georgia.
- Abduall Sanders Jr., LB, 6-1, 225, Santa Ana, California.
- Luke Metz, LB, 6-3, 220, Hoschton, Ga.
- Lotzeir Brooks, WR, 5-9, 170, Millville, NJ
- Jaedon Harmon, LB, 6-1, 215, Rome, Ga.
The Crimson Tide has made several offers for the Class of 2026, but has not signed anyone at this time.
Anthony “Turbo” Rogers committed to the University of Alabama in June 2023. The four-star running back played for the Pike Road Patriots as a freshman and sophomore and then transferred to IMG for his junior year. Rogers returned to Alabama and will play for Carver in Montgomery as a senior. The speedster reportedly has a laser-timed 4.8 40-yard dash and ran an 11.29 100-yard dash as a sophomore. Scouts compare him to Miami Dolphins running back Devon Achane because he threatens to score every time he touches the ball.
Johnson is a four-star linebacker from TR Miller High School. He is the latest active recruit to commit to Nick Saban when he decided to join the recruiting class last October. Johnson unfortunately missed his junior year after suffering an offseason knee injury, making his upcoming senior season all the more important for the linebacker's development.
Coleman is a four-star defensive lineman who plays for the powerhouse Saraland Spartans. He is considered the 12th ranked prospect in the state of Alabama and his recruitment was a tall order. Coleman committed to the Crimson Tide last September, but transferred to Auburn's recruiting class in December before rejoining Alabama's class in March. His Spartans won the 6A state championship in 2022 and finished second in 2023.
Smith is a four-star athlete who excels on both sides of the football. He will likely be a cornerback at the college level, but he earned all-state at Maryland playing running back. 247Sports reports he took 80 carries for 670 yards and eight scores while receiving 12 receptions for 427 yards and four scores and defensively he collected 22 tackles with seven pass breakups and three interceptions as a junior.
The 4-star wide receiver is considered the No. 4 prospect in the state of Alabama. He excels on both sides of the ball for Southside Selma, playing safety and primarily a receiver on offense, but is used at multiple skill positions for the Panthers. He caught 46 passes for 1,487 yards and 14 touchdowns, while also carrying the ball 65 times for 1,036 yards and nine more scores on offense. Defensively, he had 74 tackles and 11 sacks as a junior.
The five-star linebacker is considered the No. 6 player in the state of Georgia. He committed to Alabama in March, kicking off a series of commitments for Alabama in quick succession. He spent his freshman year playing defensive back and collected 103 tackles. Johnson is expected to move to linebacker before his senior year as he continues to develop.
Mater Dei has been kind to Alabama and Sanders Jr. seems to continue this trend. The four-star linebacker is considered the No. 24 player in the state of California and recorded 52 tackles with 3.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception as a junior in his first year as an inside linebacker player.
Metz is a prototypical inside linebacker from Georgia who plays for Mill Creek High School. He was named All-Region for his junior year in which he played both linebacker and tight end. According to 247Sports, he totaled 51 tackles, five sacks, an interception and a forced fumble on defense, while also catching four passes for 41 yards on offense.
He joined BamaCentral in March to discuss his recruitment.
The 4-star wide receiver from New Jersey is known for a unique blend of speed and quickness. He hauled in 61 passes for 1,295 yards and 22 touchdowns as a junior and already owns a career high at South Jersey with 3,355 yards. Although he only stands 6-foot-4 and 170 pounds, his speed and athleticism seem to match up nicely with Derick Smith's size and physicality, as the two Crimson Tide receivers do.
The four-star linebacker committed to Alabama in April. He was named Atlanta Journal-Constitution All-State after a junior year in which he recorded 80 tackles and five sacks and one interception, leading his team to the quarterfinals of the Georgia 5A playoffs.
This story will be updated regularly on BamaCentral.
