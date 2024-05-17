OSU men's tennis survives scare from Columbia in NCAA quarterfinals





The top-ranked Ohio State men's tennis team survived a major scare in the NCAA quarterfinals on Thursday before beating No. 8 Columbia 4-2 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Sophomore Alexander Bernard rallied 5-7, 7-6, 6-1 at No. 5 singles to give Ty Tucker's team the victory. Ohio State (34-1) suffered defeat as Bernard and Robert Cash lost their first sets and faced second-set tiebreakers with the Buckeyes leading 3-2. Columbia (23-4) was trying to become the first Ivy League team to reach the NCAA semifinals. More:Ohio State's football game against Northwestern will be played at Wrigley Field “I thought we were going to get one of the tiebreakers, so I thought we had a chance to win this,” Tucker said. That's what happened. Both Bernard and Cash won their tiebreaks, both 7-5, sending their matches to a third set. Cash was broken early in the third set, but Bernard broke Hugo Hashimoto to take a 3–1 lead. Hashimoto needed a medical timeout due to cramps. After the break, Hashimoto was still delayed. Bernard, whose left knee was wrapped because he had bled after diving on a set point, broke again to make it 5-1 and then closed the match on his serve as the OSU contingent chanted “All Day Bernie!” for his willingness to play marathon matches. He is 25-0 in doubles matches this season. More:Tom Ryan returns to the Ohio State wrestling room after a serious car accident Ohio State won the doubles point as the teams of Cannon Kingsley/Jack Anthrop and Cash/JJ Tracy each won their sets 6-4. Kingsley and Anthrop won theirs with a two point for the only break of service. But Columbia made it clear that things would not be quiet in singles as Michael Zheng defeated OSU's Justin Boulais 6-3, 6-1 at No. 1. Kingsley put Ohio State back ahead at No. 2 with a 6-2, 6-4 victory. Tracy also won at No. 3 6-3, 6-0, but Anthrop fell to No. 4 6-2, 6-3. Ohio State needed just one more singles win, but Columbia pushed the Buckeyes to the limit before Bernard had the upper hand. Saturday at noon, OSU will play fourth-seeded TCU, which defeated Kentucky 5-0 in the quarterfinals. Ohio State defeated TCU 4-3 in the finals of the ITA National Team Indoor Championship in February. “The first time we ever played in Stillwater, Oklahoma, on those courts, you're never going to play your best game,” Tucker said. “You hope to get a little better each time, and it usually works out that way. Become more accustomed and accustomed to your surroundings and play better tennis. 'You have to survive and move forward. If you come here and think it's going to be easy, you're asleep at the wheel.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dispatch.com/story/sports/college/2024/05/16/ohio-state-mens-tennis-ncaa-tournament-quarterfinals-results/73712865007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos