Athens' new hockey team will have a great name





It was a battle of the bands (sort of) and the B-52s won. With more than 8,000 votes cast, fans selected Rock Lobsters as the name of Athens' new hockey team. Local artists suggested the name, inspired by one of the B-52's most popular tunes. It defeated Classic City Panic, inspired by another band from Athens, Widespread Panic. 'Rock Lobsters' won with 565 votes. “From the beginning, we knew we wanted a name that reflected the unique energy and spirit of Athens,” said Britton Briley, director of marketing for the Rock Lobsters. “The response from the community has been incredible. The name 'Rock Lobsters' struck a chord with our fans, blending music, creativity and a touch of humor. It is the perfect identity for our hockey team.” More than a hockey team The B-52s gave the new team name their blessing, saying in a statement: Athens, Georgia is our birthplace and where we started our journey along the Atlanta Highway to spread our own groove to the universe. Rock Lobster was one of our very first songs and we can testify that millions of people across the galaxy went crazy over this deep sea surfing anthem. We are truly honored that our hometown hockey team is called the Rock Lobsters. As the song goes: 'Lets rock! The team is expected to unveil its new logo and merchandise soon. A press release from Professional hockey in Athens says the team is working on a concept of a vibrant lobster character holding an electric guitar that cleverly transforms into a hockey stick, symbolizing the unique blend of music and sports that defines the team. “Athens is a city with a rich cultural heritage, and the Rock Lobsters will be an extension of that,” said Scott Hull, Executive Vice President of the Rock Lobsters. “We're not just building a hockey team; we build a community. The support from local artists, musicians and fans has been overwhelming, and we can't wait to hit the ice in October. The Rock Lobsters are part of the Federal Outlook Hockey League, an alliance of eleven teams along the East Coast. Their first season starts in October and they will play their first home game at the new Classic Center Arena on October 26.

