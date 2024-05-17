Cricket club provides familiar experience for new Canadians

With strong immigration to Canada from cricket-mad places like India, the game is expected to appeal to many new students, says the organizer at Spencer Middle School.

A cricket program at Spencer Middle School has expanded to include students from other schools, with the aim of helping new Canadians integrate while developing future cricketers.

The Spencer Cricket Club, which was founded last year with a handful of Spencer students on a shoestring budget, has grown to 24 students, including players from other schools.

Teacher James Roy, who organized the club at the Langford school, said the game caught on, leading to a spirited competition between students and teachers at lunchtime on Wednesday that ended in a draw.

“This was an opportunity to make everyone aware of the sport and give my students a chance to have some competition,” Roy said.

Cricket is quite low on the school sports ladder – well behind football, basketball and volleyball – but Roy is confident it will continue to grow in popularity.

There are cricket clubs across the island, but Spencer is considered the first public school cricket club.

Roy said with strong immigration to Canada from cricket-crazy places like India, the game is expected to appeal to many new students. The club currently has a mix of new Canadians, students born in Canada, and boys and girls.

Roy, who is from India, sees the benefit of offering new Canadian students the comfort of playing a sport they know.

“When immigrants come from abroad, I've seen them go into their shells because of the language issues,” he said.

“There may be a Punjabi-speaking or Hindi-speaking or any other nation-speaking student, but if they come for the first time, they just stay at home.”

But when given the opportunity to play a sport they are familiar with, he said, they will let down their guard, laugh and become more involved.

Spencer principal Jen Nixon said the cricket team was the result of an “organic movement” in which students showed interest and Roy took a key role in supporting the initiative.

“I love how cricket at our school also speaks to the incredible diversity of cultures of Spencer students,” Nixon said.

“It is a game that brings together students from different cultures and who speak multiple languages ​​to learn from each other and play together.”

Roy said cricket is peaking somewhat in Canada, with strong growth at the community level, with the men's national team qualifying for the International Cricket Council's T20 World Cup – which starts on June 1 and is co-hosted by the West Indies. and the US – and the sport will be included in the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

“We thought, why not bring it all together? It's a great time to launch a new sport in this area,” says Roy, who hopes to eventually develop players who can one day compete at the highest level.

For now, however, he is focusing on growing the club's numbers and developing skills among the players so they can compete with other teams.

Roy said they have been helped by existing local cricket clubs and there are plans for the Spencer club to eventually play with other clubs and schools.

