Sports
Cricket club provides familiar experience for new Canadians
With strong immigration to Canada from cricket-mad places like India, the game is expected to appeal to many new students, says the organizer at Spencer Middle School.
A cricket program at Spencer Middle School has expanded to include students from other schools, with the aim of helping new Canadians integrate while developing future cricketers.
The Spencer Cricket Club, which was founded last year with a handful of Spencer students on a shoestring budget, has grown to 24 students, including players from other schools.
Teacher James Roy, who organized the club at the Langford school, said the game caught on, leading to a spirited competition between students and teachers at lunchtime on Wednesday that ended in a draw.
“This was an opportunity to make everyone aware of the sport and give my students a chance to have some competition,” Roy said.
Cricket is quite low on the school sports ladder – well behind football, basketball and volleyball – but Roy is confident it will continue to grow in popularity.
There are cricket clubs across the island, but Spencer is considered the first public school cricket club.
Roy said with strong immigration to Canada from cricket-crazy places like India, the game is expected to appeal to many new students. The club currently has a mix of new Canadians, students born in Canada, and boys and girls.
Roy, who is from India, sees the benefit of offering new Canadian students the comfort of playing a sport they know.
“When immigrants come from abroad, I've seen them go into their shells because of the language issues,” he said.
“There may be a Punjabi-speaking or Hindi-speaking or any other nation-speaking student, but if they come for the first time, they just stay at home.”
But when given the opportunity to play a sport they are familiar with, he said, they will let down their guard, laugh and become more involved.
Spencer principal Jen Nixon said the cricket team was the result of an “organic movement” in which students showed interest and Roy took a key role in supporting the initiative.
“I love how cricket at our school also speaks to the incredible diversity of cultures of Spencer students,” Nixon said.
“It is a game that brings together students from different cultures and who speak multiple languages to learn from each other and play together.”
Roy said cricket is peaking somewhat in Canada, with strong growth at the community level, with the men's national team qualifying for the International Cricket Council's T20 World Cup – which starts on June 1 and is co-hosted by the West Indies. and the US – and the sport will be included in the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.
“We thought, why not bring it all together? It's a great time to launch a new sport in this area,” says Roy, who hopes to eventually develop players who can one day compete at the highest level.
For now, however, he is focusing on growing the club's numbers and developing skills among the players so they can compete with other teams.
Roy said they have been helped by existing local cricket clubs and there are plans for the Spencer club to eventually play with other clubs and schools.
[email protected]
>>> To comment on this article, write a letter to the editor: [email protected]
|
Sources
2/ https://www.timescolonist.com/local-news/spencer-cricket-club-provides-familiar-experience-for-new-canadians-8753259
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Cricket club provides familiar experience for new Canadians
- Traffic alert in Mumbai! Diverted vehicle movement for Prime Minister Modi's Jahir Sabha at Shivaji Park today. Details here
- Liam Neeson and Sharon Stone urge Hollywood to welcome Kevin Spacey after his acquittal of sexual assault charges
- Trump says there's a 'good chance' he'll announce VP pick at GOP convention in July
- UK developing new weapon that can knock drones out of the sky using radio waves
- Dacey part of two new records on day two of AARTFC Regionals
- High school student says she was turned away from prom because she wore a suit
- Turkish court hands down heavy sentences against pro-Kurdish politicians
- Asian threat actors use new techniques to attack familiar targets
- Trump's lawyer 'dealt a huge blow to Cohen's credibility'
- Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* Actor Gives Elusive Answer to MCU Sentry Casting Queries
- One more year: Anticipation is growing for the 2025 ITTF World Championships final