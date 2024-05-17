A 1989 Liverpool kit and Beckhams underpants: why US investors have bet 30 million on retro football shirts

Doug Bierton and Matt Dale recall their days as 21-year-old students at the University of Manchester, England, in 2006. They studied business management but say they spent much of their money playing video games. Championship Manager (2001-2002 edition) and Pro Evolution Soccer. And then, one evening, Bierton decided he wanted to buy a replica of Germany's 1990 World Cup kit for a costume party.

As a child, he says he burned out watching Italia 90 highlights and miming goals in his backyard. He eventually found a German strip on eBay, as well as a Paul Gascoigne England kit from the same tournament in a charity shop in Manchester. Yet the scarcity of those items was underlined when he put the England jersey up for sale and made a profit of 45.

This became the starting point for the pairs business, Classic Football Shirts, which sells authentic football shirts ranging from rare vintage to the latest seasonal designs. Prized possessions include the last shirt Diego Maradona wore in his last match at Camp Nou for Barcelona in 1984, Thierry Henry's shirt from the 2006 World Cup final (below), which France lost to Italy on penalties, and the Francesco Tottis Euro 2000 final shirt in which he won the man of the match award. It also owns one of Cristiano Ronaldo's most famous jerseys from the 2003 friendly match where he played for Sporting Lisbon against Manchester United and dazzled United to secure his signing before leaving the Portuguese capital.



(Stewart Kendall/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

The first shirt the company sold was a 1989 Liverpool kit to a customer in Norway, but it now has 160 employees, more than a million Instagram followers and says it has sold more than six million jerseys to fans in 100 areas. It has stores in Manchester and London, and this week it is opening a pop-up store in Manhattan with plans to open permanent locations in New York City and Los Angeles later this year.

It now also has an external investor for the first time: Classic Football Shirts has received 30.4 million ($38.5 million) in growth capital investment from US investment company The Chernin Group (TCG), which values ​​the company at almost 50 million. TCG is led by Peter Chernin, the former president of News Corporation, who led Twentieth Century Fox during the period when the company produced Titanic (1997) and Avatar (2009).

We've been seeing major American investments in European soccer teams, media rights and streaming productions for years, but here is a major fund investing in the culture of the game. Fifteen percent of classic football shirt sales already come from the US and this investment represents a bet that TCG can drive the company's growth even further as the US prepares to host this summer's Copa America, a men's club world championship in 2025 . the Men's World Cup in 2026 (along with Canada and Mexico) and the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028. There is also a joint bid with Mexico to host the Women's World Cup in 2031.

Greg Bettinelli, partner at TCG, explains The Athletics he was first drawn to classic football shirts after visiting London to watch an Arsenal match.

I really noticed the shirts, he says. Most fans wore them and they were all slightly different home, away, first, second, third kits, different years, different players. While here you often go to an NFL game or a hockey game and everyone has the same shirt.

The next day I went to Classic Football Shirts in London. And I got there right as the store opened and there was a line outside the store. And immediately, as a consumer investor, I think: they're selling football shirts, and here on a Saturday morning there's a line out the door. So as a consumer investor I was attracted.

We have spent over 18 months working in and around football club investments, starting in Europe and working more widely across the UK, from Premier League clubs through to the National League (the fifth tier of English football). We went to a lot of matches, saw a lot of things, but we found it very difficult for a structured fund like ours to invest in football clubs. But within that we fell in love with the football culture.

For Bierton, whose brother Gary later joined as co-founder and will remain central to the business, this is a matter of pinching yourself.



Founders (left to right) Doug Bierton, Gary Bierton and Matthew Dale (classic football shirts)

Dale remembers that in the beginning he would run two or three miles to cash checks instead of paying to take the bus. He says: Our first business plan was when we realized that we could live a sustainable life if we sold ten shirts a day. That was the goal. And now there are 2,000 to 2,500 shirts a day.

At first, we were a little surprised to see that there wasn't a place to buy all the old shirts, adds Doug Bierton. Matt and I got together: What's the worst that could happen? We maxed out the student loans, maxed out the overdrafts and maxed out the credit cards. we bought a student house together and filled it with football shirts. It was pretty bleak to start. We didn't have a good meal for weeks in the beginning. And it wasn't until we raised enough money to place an ad in the back of FourFourTwo magazine that things slowly started to take off. At the beginning of 2007 we promised to look for a larger student house.

An important growth moment took place in 2010, when they started working directly with clubs and brands. Dale recalls the stunning moment he walked into the AC Milan warehouse and saw 20 years' worth of products.

They literally saved everything, even down to the underwear, he adds. They all had the numbers in there. So you could see that for example there was R9 (Brazilian Ronaldo) who wore 99 when he played for Milan. And David Beckham's underwear! It was just crazy what they had.

For a sum of around six figures, Classic Football Shirts acquired a huge amount of shares from Milan, so much so that the company had its own warehouse for the first time. Since then, they say, they have worked with literally every major club in Europe.

Bierton speaks The Athletics on Zoom from the company's vault in Manchester, where 6,700 unique or match-worn shirts are stored in a climate-controlled warehouse.

This is like our wine cellar with the best and rarest shirts we've ever received, he says. They are mainly competition worn ones that we bought. It would be so painful to sell them, but we also use some of them for media opportunities. Last year we interviewed David Beckham about the shirts from his career, including a worn shirt from 1999, when he won the Champions League with Manchester United.

For the first ten years, the company only bought to sell to continue growing. Dale says: We had to sacrifice those we wanted to keep. And some people regret that we sold certain shirts, but they helped us with financing. We didn't get any external investment, so it had to be done.

We had a match shirt of Johan Cruyff from the time he played for the Washington Diplomats (in the now defunct North American Soccer League). An Adidas copy. Very rare. But we didn't really realize how rare certain things were at the time, because we were just getting started.

There was one we sold that we were able to get back: a Bobby Moore West Ham shirt that was given as a gift to one of the West Ham scouts and then sold to us. We sold it, and then the person who bought it from us had kept it in the same packaging because he planned to frame it. And about three years ago he contacted us to see if we wanted it back so we could use it for the exhibitions. We wouldn't resell that shirt, but it's great to have something like that in our collection.

But how do you appreciate classic, match-worn shirts? Bierton says: It all comes down to feeling. You have auction sites to benchmark. But even when a Diego Maradona shirt sold for 7 million a few years ago, no one saw it coming. The collectibles market is also really taking off. So the way values ​​are evolving now for top business is pretty crazy.

And what about the shirts that were previously sold in stores? Bierton says: The shirt you could have bought in a store that has increased in value the most over the years is the Holland 1988 shirt. An adult size, in good condition, would now cost around 1,000 euros.

But we also see steep increases in some modern designs; the Nigeria shirt from the 2018 World Cup (photo below), or the third shirt of AS Roma 2019, or the Ajax 2020 away shirt. There are certain shirts with creative and unique designs that have increased in value. If they are under-produced and not from a top team, they can sell out in a few weeks. And then the market can't get enough of them when they come back.



(Michael Regan FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

From an investor perspective, the value of nostalgia should not be underestimated. Bettinelli says: Sports collectibles have been around for a long time, from baseball cards to baseball jerseys.

Sports connects you with the past, present and future. And it is multigenerational in nature; it tells you a little story about yourself, just like a concert T-shirt can be a moment in time. From an investor perspective, we are attracted to anything where consumers trade with pride or passion and with their wallets.

(Top photo: Classic football shirts)