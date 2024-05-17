



NEW ORLEANS – The Sun Belt Conference announced the Women's Golf Postseason Awards on Thursday and Puneet Bajwa was named to the All-Conference Team. The All-Conference First and Second Team selections were determined based on the scoreboard rankings following the conclusion of the Sun Belt's participation in the postseason. The awards were voted on by the league's 13 head coaches. In her first season as Monarch, Bajwa led ODU with a 73.56 stroke average after playing 27 rounds in nine events. During her freshman campaign, she posted four Top 20 finishes, including a second-place finish at the 2023 Evie Odom Invitational with a five-under par 205. That effort helped ODU to a fifth-place finish in the team standings and earn the Bajwa Sun Belt. Award for Golfer of the Week on October 12. She started ODU's home tournament with an even round of 70, then had a two-under 68 in the second round and a three-under 67 for her final trip around the course at Princess Anne Country Club. The round of 67 was ODU's lowest individual round of the 2023-2024 season. Bajwa's other top performances included a tie for fourth at the Columbia Classic on Feb. 10-12 at a two-under par 214, a tie for 16th at the UNF Collegiate on March 4-5 at one-under 215, and a tie for 10th place at the Sun Belt Championship with a final score of four over 220. The native of Mohali, India, helped ODU reach the semifinals of the conference tournament, with the Monarchs falling 3-0 to top-seeded Texas State in match play. Bajwa and Yvonne Chamness of TXST were tied through 15 holes before play was suspended. Georgia Southern's Louise Reau was named Sun Belt Golfer of the Year, in addition to Freshman of the Year and All-Conference First Team honors. Texas State's Hailey Jones was named Newcomer of the Year and Par Nilsson was named Coach of the Year after leading the Bobcats to their second conference title in program history and their first since 2016. 2024 Sun Belt Women's Golf Awards Golfer of the Year – Louise Reau, South Georgia Freshman of the year – Louise Reau, South Georgia Newcomer of the year – Hailey Jones, State of Texas Coach of the Year – Par Nilsson, State of Texas All-Sun Belt first team Louise Reau, South Georgia Hailey Jones, State of Texas Kendall Turner, James Madison Haley Yerxa, South Georgia Hannah Karg, Coastal Carolina Junia Gabasa, State of Texas All-Sun Belt second team Daniela Campillo, ULM Puneet Bajwa, ancient ruler Regina Plascencia, South Georgia Yvonne Chamness, State of Texas Abby Newton, South Georgia Momoka Ando, ​​​​southern miss

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://odusports.com/news/2024/05/16/bajwa-earns-all-conference-second-team-honors The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos